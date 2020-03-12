‘Amazing man’ – These Swansea fans react to former player throwback

Plenty of Swansea City fans have been enjoying footage of Luke Moore’s winner in their 2012 victory of eventual champions Manchester City.

The Swans were enjoying their first season in the Premier League following promotion under former boss Brendan Rodgers and on March 11 2012 they secured a famous win over Roberto Mancini’s men at the Liberty Stadium.

The match ended 1-0, with Moore’s 83rd minute header sealing the win after a titanic defensive performance.

The goal itself followed a lovely passing move that involved Gylfi Sigurdsson, Angel Rangel and Wayne Routledge, whose cross was perfectly placed for Moore to head home.

The win was one of the Swans’ 12 that season as they finished in 11th position, 11 points clear of the bottom three.

Rodgers left that summer and was replaced by Michael Laudrup who led the club to their first major trophy with the 2013 League Cup.

To celebrate the anniversary of the win over City, the official Swansea Instagram account posted the following…

