‘Amazing’, ‘Love this’ – Plenty of Huddersfield fans react to club’s heartwarming social update

Christmas is just one day away and fans of our EFL clubs will no doubt be looking forward to the day itself and the upcoming Boxing Day fixtures.

Although Christmas is a time for family, fun and joy it has been found to be one of the more lonelier times of year for thousands of elderly people in the country.

One thing that helps bring us together is our shared passion for our various football teams and Huddersfield Town today have spread that message once more with a heart-warming video from their Twitter feed on Christmas Eve.

The video depicts an elderly gentlemen spending Christmas alone in his home with the family next door all together for the big day but the family help the elderly gentlemen with some festive cheer by getting him tickets to a Huddersfield Town match as a Christmas present.

The video ends with the message “Football is our family” with the elderly gent getting ready to go and watch the match.

The video is very touching and helps show that football can help bring people together especially at this time of year.

Here we take a look at some of the most poignant replies to Town’s heartwarming post, plus a couple of digs at local rivals Leeds…

Love that! Merry Christmas to all Town fans around the world – #utt — John D Thomson (@ThomsonJD) December 24, 2019

I love this club 💙 #utt — Luizz (@luiz16_) December 24, 2019

Amazing video ❤️🔵⚪️🔵 — mikey lee dodds (@mikeyleedodds1) December 24, 2019

Love this Town ❤️ — Tom Nancarrow (@TomAntNan) December 24, 2019

Good message, if anyone does know any old folk alone this Christmas even just popping round for a quick chat will mean the world! — bigelbow (@AlanAlanLee19) December 24, 2019

Phew! Glad it wasn’t a Leeds ticket! 😂🔵⚪️ — Jane Barrett (@janebarrett1011) December 24, 2019

Can you name the outcome of Huddersfield Town’s last 16 Boxing Day matches? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 What was the score when Huddersfield Town were defeated by Tranmere Rovers at home on Boxing Day 2002? 1-2 1-3 0-1 0-2