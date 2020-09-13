Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Amazing’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to impressive win v Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers got their season off to a flyer on Saturday when they beat Nottingham Forest by a comfortable scoreline of 2-0.

The R’s have had an interesting summer with star player Eberechi Eze left the club as he joined Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Although there have been new recruitments come into the club, and one of those is forward Lyndon Dykes who joined from Scottish Premier League side Livingston.

Dykes opened the scoring for the R’s as he netted his first Championship goal for the club, before midfielder Ilias Chair wrapped up the victory late on in the game.

The victory has taken Mark Warburton’s side into the promotion places after just one game, and it’s sure to have delighted a number of the supporters.

Here’s how QPR fans reacted to the victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday…

