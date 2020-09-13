‘Amazing’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to impressive win v Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers got their season off to a flyer on Saturday when they beat Nottingham Forest by a comfortable scoreline of 2-0.

The R’s have had an interesting summer with star player Eberechi Eze left the club as he joined Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Although there have been new recruitments come into the club, and one of those is forward Lyndon Dykes who joined from Scottish Premier League side Livingston.

Dykes opened the scoring for the R’s as he netted his first Championship goal for the club, before midfielder Ilias Chair wrapped up the victory late on in the game.

The victory has taken Mark Warburton’s side into the promotion places after just one game, and it’s sure to have delighted a number of the supporters.

Here’s how QPR fans reacted to the victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday…

Can you get 100% in this Queens Park Rangers quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Where is Matt Smith playing now? Millwall Charlton West Ham Reading

Conceding 3 goals to Plymouth to keeping a clean sheet against Forest inside a week. Would not swap this club for the world 😍 You Rs!! 🔵⚪️ — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) September 12, 2020

Absolutely amazing. Barbet and Dickie 🔥 Carroll was magnificent again 🔥 Dykes absolute beastly 🔥 The team today 🔥🔥🔥 — Sam Graham (@SamGrah04191237) September 12, 2020

Great win, proper solid performance, get in there lads! Deserved that, gutted to not be in the stadium, as would be buzzing heading to the White Horse to celebrate that victory in the pub 💙 — James Privett (@james_privett10) September 12, 2020

well this has cheered me right up had a couple of bad days with my mental health , and to get notified of this is brilliant , GET IN!!! 💙 — Shawn (@MoistStrawberry) September 12, 2020

Trust in Warbs! He knows who to sign and how to play them. Props to Dykes, Dickie, Carroll especially. — Ben Summer (@bm_summer) September 12, 2020

Great result against a strong Forest side. — Matt Atherton (@matt2006uk) September 12, 2020

Yess brilliant performance — NJWFC (@njwfc) September 12, 2020