‘Amazing’, ‘Best yet’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Mikael Forssell’s post

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Mikael Forssell’s attempt at the ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’.

Whilst players and fans alike have used the challenge to illustrate their skills amidst the ongoing health crisis in the United Kingdom, the former Blues forward opted to add a new twist by allowing Aki Riihilahti to slide-tackle him.

Forssell, who played alongside Riihalahti during his time at Crystal Palace, enjoyed a fruitful five-year spell with Birmingham between 2003 and 2008.

After netting 17 goals in the Premier League whilst on loan at St Andrew’s, the ex-Finland international eventually joined the Blues on a permanent deal in 2005.

Despite struggling with injury during the latter stages of his time at the club, Forssell managed to find the back of the net on 33 occasions in 110 appearances before moving to Hannover 96.

Having since retired from football, the 38-year-old now works as an assistant coach for HJK Helsinki’s Under-17 side.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What was Birmingham's front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 season? 888Sport Paddy Power Betfair Bet365

After Forssell shared a clip of him getting involved in the latest social media craze, many Birmingham fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Amazing 😂 — Laura Harris (@lau_hedley) March 19, 2020

Savage!!! 😂😂😂😂 — Emily Emz (@Emily_Emz33) March 19, 2020

Aki's face when he gets up 😂😂😂😂 — Johnboy (@1875Johnboy) March 19, 2020

😂😂 — Brad Cooper (@bradcoopa) March 19, 2020

Straight red — Liam Brittle (@LiamBrittle4) March 19, 2020

Brutal 😂💙💙 — Lee (@Lee93399696) March 19, 2020

Thats the best yet.. — damian bush (@Dizz1973) March 20, 2020

He got the roll! Fair tackle — Mike (@mikehsmith0) March 19, 2020