‘Amazes me,’ ‘Says much’ – Many Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney’s message on situation of Rams player

A number of Derby County supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Wayne Rooney suggesting that he has been struggling to hand Everton loanee Beni Baningime chances to feature for the Rams.

Baningime arrived at Derby on loan from Everton at the end of the January transfer window, with Rooney having worked with the midfielder during his time at Goodison Park. However, the 22-year-old has been handed just two chances to feature for Derby since his arrival coming off the bench in the closing moments against Rotherham United and then starting the 4-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

Rooney has been preferring the likes of Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie to the Everton loanee over the last few weeks and has been reluctant to change things in the middle of the park. That comes despite the Rams heading into the international break in a difficult run of form.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney has suggested that the midfield options he has available to him has made it hard for him to hand chances to Baningime. However, the Rams boss did insist that he has been training well and showing a good attitude despite being limited in terms of his game time.

He said: “He has been training really well.

“You bring a player in and you want to try and give them time to impress, but at the minute the way we have been going it has been hard for me to give him minutes.

“I think the middle of the pitch is a very important position for the team and it is just about picking the right time for him to come in and take the chance when he does.”

Many Derby fans were suggesting that he should be being given a chance to start now after the international break, with some believing that he needs to come into the side in place of Bird.

