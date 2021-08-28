Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Amazed’, ‘Shocked’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as winger is linked with Premier League move

Published

9 mins ago

on

Reading winger Femi Azeez has emerged as a potential transfer target for Premier League giants Liverpool, according to CaughtOffside. 

Azeez has made four appearances for the Berkshire-based side in total this season, as they’re currently sat 18th in the Championship table this term.

The 20-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, but has emerged on Liverpool’s transfer radar this summer, with Deadline Day looming for clubs across England.

A move to Liverpool could tempt Azeez, with the Reds looking to plan ahead for future seasons, with the Reading winger being among their targets at this stage.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League table last season, and will be hoping to make a serious push for the title this term, whilst under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Liverpool’s rumoured interest in signing Azeez this summer.

Article title: 'Amazed', 'Shocked' – Plenty of Reading fans react as winger is linked with Premier League move

