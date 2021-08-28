‘Amazed’, ‘Shocked’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as winger is linked with Premier League move

Reading winger Femi Azeez has emerged as a potential transfer target for Premier League giants Liverpool, according to CaughtOffside.

Azeez has made four appearances for the Berkshire-based side in total this season, as they’re currently sat 18th in the Championship table this term.

The 20-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, but has emerged on Liverpool’s transfer radar this summer, with Deadline Day looming for clubs across England.

A move to Liverpool could tempt Azeez, with the Reds looking to plan ahead for future seasons, with the Reading winger being among their targets at this stage.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League table last season, and will be hoping to make a serious push for the title this term, whilst under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Liverpool’s rumoured interest in signing Azeez this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Azeez is a rough diamond but they can afford to take a chance and offer us the sort of cash that we're bound to accept in our situation.

Sad to say but it's a win-win. — SOUTHBANK ⚽ 1️⃣8️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ (@longlaneroyal) August 27, 2021

Gotta be honest I'd be amazed if I Premier league club wanted to take him, I mean he's looked decent enough for us but he's hardly ripped the championship up. I'd be disappointed but definitely take a decent fee and loan back. — Somerset Royal (@simundo1110) August 27, 2021

Very odd rumour given he's played about 5 games. Diamond in the rough for sure but I'd be shocked if anything comes of it. — Sean (@royal_seano96) August 27, 2021

If there's any truth at all in the Azeez to Liverpool rumours that would be very frustrating to lose him after his start to the season. In theory if there was a decent fee on the table it may force our hand to sell him #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) August 27, 2021

Right that’s just not true — Dominic (@Dom_langley15) August 27, 2021

He’s literally played 2 games, if the fees decent https://t.co/d8ubD7H9Ox — SB (@SBeaverss) August 27, 2021