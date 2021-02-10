Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Amateur hour’, ‘Club has turned into a mess’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react to significant announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol Rovers have confirmed today that manager Paul Tisdale has left the club.

The former Exeter boss was named as Ben Garner’s successor in November, but he struggled to turn thing around at the Memorial Ground.

A 2-0 reverse at home to Oxford last night saw the Gas drop to 21st in League One, with only goal difference keeping the team above the relegation zone.

Therefore, the Rovers hierarchy made the decision to remove Tisdale from his position, along with Mel Gwinnett, who was head of Football Operations. The news was announced on the club’s site, and it prompted a mixed response from the club’s fans.

Whilst many accept that Tisdale hadn’t done enough since taking over, there was a concern that the board failed with their last appointment, and the fact the club are searching for their third manager of the campgin after playing just 26 league games is not a good look.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


