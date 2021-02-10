‘Amateur hour’, ‘Club has turned into a mess’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react to significant announcement

Bristol Rovers have confirmed today that manager Paul Tisdale has left the club.

📝 Bristol Rovers can today confirm that it has parted company with Manager Paul Tisdale.#BristolRovers — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) February 10, 2021

The former Exeter boss was named as Ben Garner’s successor in November, but he struggled to turn thing around at the Memorial Ground.

A 2-0 reverse at home to Oxford last night saw the Gas drop to 21st in League One, with only goal difference keeping the team above the relegation zone.

Therefore, the Rovers hierarchy made the decision to remove Tisdale from his position, along with Mel Gwinnett, who was head of Football Operations. The news was announced on the club’s site, and it prompted a mixed response from the club’s fans.

Whilst many accept that Tisdale hadn’t done enough since taking over, there was a concern that the board failed with their last appointment, and the fact the club are searching for their third manager of the campgin after playing just 26 league games is not a good look.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

I’m very surprised we had to give him until the end of the season!3 managers in a season is embarrassing amateur hour 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Tom Butler (@Texy78Butler) February 10, 2021

Best manager we've had in years but he says 4 mins of honesty last night and gets sacked… joke — Tom Yandell (@ThomasYandell) February 10, 2021

Unless they can appoint a player manager who is a striker, and can put the ball in the net, I'm not sure what this will achieve. — martin searle (@martinsearle4) February 10, 2021

Didn't expect that so soon to be honest. But if the board don't back him with money for players, what do they expect him, or any manager, to do? The fact the transfer window came & went without buying, or showing any intention in buying, anyone to help upfront baffled me. — Andy Gait (@AndyGait) February 10, 2021

Don't honestly think he had the dressing room they were garners players and this is all down to Widdrington and garner. All DC hard work getting us back in league 1 undone by this current crop of clowns. League 2 here we come. — Paul Rendall (@prendall68) February 10, 2021

Thank christ- bloke was adding nothing, or worse dragging people down and something needed adding. TW is now going to live or die by adding something positive. If he doesn’t off he trots too #UTG — Mancgas- Return of Abs! (@mancgas) February 10, 2021

best for both parties, we can get a football manager in and paul can finally finish that TED talk about how dressing like a horse trainer can distract from hair loss — liam (@liambhelm) February 10, 2021

Our club has turned into a mess and big joke. He talks truth bout transfer window with lack of strikers also get tommy gone aswell he hasnt got a clue otherwise he would worked harder to get a top striker after getting rid jch — Andy rendall (@Andyrendall4) February 10, 2021