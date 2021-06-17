Amari Miller secures Premier League move? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Birmingham City in the next few weeks

There is a lot of optimism going into next season at Birmingham City, with the fans excited to see how Lee Bowyer can do in his first full season in charge.

The former player arrived towards the end of the previous campaign with Blues firmly in a relegation battle, however a remarkable run saw the side secure their safety with games to spare.

Nevertheless, Bowyer will recognise that he will need to freshen up the squad this summer, although he won’t be backed with significant funds due to the off-field issues that Blues have.

He will still hope to get deals done though, and here we look at TWO transfer developments that could happen in the coming weeks…

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

Amari Miller to Leeds United

It’s not all positive news for Blues on the transfer front, with the club facing a battle to keep hold of the talented Amari Miller.

The young forward is one of the most talented players to come through the academy in recent years, which is why he was given a few opportunities towards the end of the campaign by Bowyer.

However, with his deal expiring, Leeds United are keeping tabs on the teenager and there is a real fear that he could be on the move to the Elland Road side, which would be a blow for Birmingham.

Josh Windass arrives

A potential incoming could be Josh Windass, with the Sheffield Star confirming that Blues are keen on the Owls man.

Despite that, it won’t be easy for the west Midlands outfit to finalise this transfer, as there is plenty of interest in the former Rangers man, who was one of few bright spots for Wednesday last season.

Capable of playing in different forward positions, Windass would give Blues a new goalscoring threat, which would be very welcome.