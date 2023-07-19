Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, and Sunderland target Amad Diallo has not yet been given any guarantees by Manchester United about whether he will be loaned out again or be part of the first team squad next season, according to The Athletic.

Erik ten Hag is said to want to take a closer look at the 21-year-old and run the rule over him before making a decision concerning his future while it may also hinge on how successful the Red Devils are in their pursuit of a new number nine.

Championship interest in Amad Diallo

Amad turned heads with his form while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season - scoring 14 times and providing four assists as he helped Sunderland reach the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray helped the Ivory Coast international rediscover his confidence after a stuttering start to life at Old Trafford and the Black Cats boss has made it no secret that he'd love to re-sign the attacker but admitted that they may struggle to do so.

As the summer has gone on, more and more English clubs have been linked with a move for the United youngster. Premier League new arrivals Burnley and Sheffield United are both said to be keen while Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton, who all dropped out of the top flight last season, are also thought to hold an interest.

The Athletic has provided an update on Amad's situation at his parent club. The report claims that he has not yet been given any guarantees over whether he will be loaned out again or remain in Manchester as part of ten Hag's senior squad.

The Dutch coach is said to want to make his own assessment of the attacker in pre-season before a call is made over what is best for him.

It is thought that United's decision could also be linked to their pursuit of a new striker. If they're able to land a new number nine, and reports suggest that they're pushing hard for Atalanta's Rasmus Højlund, then that would free up Marcus Rashford to play on the flanks and could mean Amad is allowed to head out on loan to get some more experience under his belt.

If no new striker arrives this summer then Rashford may start the season as United's first choice centre-forward, which could mean the Ivorian is needed by ten Hag as a wide option.

How is Amad Diallo getting on in pre-season?

According to The Athletic, Amad has been scheduling extra sessions this summer as he looks to get himself in the best shape possible for 2023/24 and to help him convince the decision-makers at Old Trafford that he's ready to make an impact.

The 21-year-old has been part of the first team squad in pre-season and helped the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over Leeds in Oslo last week.

He's been named as part of the 24-man squad that has travelled to Edinburgh ahead of their friendly against Ligue 1 side Lyon and you'd expect he will be in the group for the US tour as well given ten Hag wants to assess him.