Sunderland will be eager to get their 2023/24 Championship season underway as they face Ipswich Town on the 6th of August.

The Black Cats returned to the second tier last season, and they didn’t look out of place, as their strong run of form made them a top six contender.

They managed to squeeze into the play-offs but were evidently beaten by the eventual play-off winners, Luton Town.

However, the Wearside club shouldn’t be too disheartened about that, and it should be used as motivation to spur them on in the new campaign.

The new season is a matter of weeks away, and Tony Mowbray and co. will be keen to get their new signings through the door as soon as possible.

One player they have been linked with and remain interested in signing is Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

What is the latest on Amad Diallo’s future?

The Manchester United forward is very much a wanted man this summer, as his future remains up in the air at Old Trafford.

United’s manager Erik ten Hag is keen to take his time on deciding where he will play next season, with the Dutchman keen to see more of Diallo on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA.

But that hasn’t stopped the interest from growing, as a number of teams are keen on taking him next season.

Burnley and Sheffield United are interested from the Premier League, as well as Southampton, Sunderland and now Leicester City.

How did Amad Diallo perform at Sunderland last season?

The 21-year-old enjoyed a magnificent season on loan at Sunderland last season. The young forward played 42 times in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists.

The Ivorian became a crucial part of Sunderland’s attack as he linked up with fellow attackers Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts extremely well.

His goals, creativity, and just all-round ability made him a breath of fresh air at the Stadium of Light, and therefore, it will be hard for Sunderland to replace the Man United attacker should he not return this summer.

But his departure means another chance for someone else, and in that case, it makes Patrick Roberts all the more important for the Black Cats.

Why does Amad Diallo’s departure make Patrick Roberts even more important for Sunderland?

The Wearside club is going to struggle to find a like-for-like replacement for Diallo this summer, and while they’ll probably bring in a replacement, it may fall on the shoulders of Roberts to fill the void.

The 26-year-old seems to have finally settled at a club, and that has shown on the pitch, as he produced very good performances for Sunderland last season.

Roberts played 42 times in the 2022/23 season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. He was an important part of the club’s attack, along with Diallo and Clarke.

Not only his goals that made him important last season, but his all-round attacking game. He averaged 1.4 in both shots per game and key passes last season, according to WhoScored.com.

The former Celtic man also averaged 2.5 dribbles per game and had a total of 30.5 passes per game he played, with 82.1% being successful. His total WhoScored.com season rating was 6.99.

These numbers back up his importance for Sunderland last season, and with Diallo’s absence and the ongoing uncertainty over Clarke, it may be that the Black Cats and Tony Mowbray put more on the shoulders of Roberts heading into the new season, increasing his importance to the team.

If Roberts can step up to the plate and improve from last season, it will take massive pressure off whoever may come through the door as a possible Diallo replacement, and instead of relying on a loan player, Sunderland may have their very own Diallo in Patrick Roberts.