Amad Diallo attracted plenty of summer transfer interest following his breakout performances while on loan at Sunderland.

The Ivorian spent the campaign on loan with the Black Cats, where he played a key role in helping the team earn a top six finish in the club’s first year back in the Championship.

The forward scored 13 goals in the league, the highest of anyone in Tony Mowbray’s squad, with Sunderland missing out on promotion with a 3-2 aggregate loss to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

What is the latest news surrounding Amad Diallo following summer interest?

There were multiple clubs interested in signing the player last summer, but Amad ultimately remained at Old Trafford following his return to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Here we look at the latest update surrounding the future of the 21-year-old…

Summer interest in Amad Diallo

Leicester City, Leeds United, and Sunderland were all reportedly interested in signing the forward during the most recent transfer window.

It was claimed that Amad’s preference was to make a move back to the Stadium of Light if he did go back out on loan again.

However, Man United opted to hold onto the forward following an injury that has kept him on the sidelines over the last several weeks.

While his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, one thing we know for sure is that there is no shortage of potential suitors if he does leave the Premier League club.

Could Sunderland move for Amad Diallo in January?

A January move could be on the cards when the winter transfer period arrives at the turn of the year.

It was recently claimed that Sunderland had the opportunity to sign Amad near the end of the summer window, but did not want to sign him due to his injury status.

That surely opens the door to a possible move in January, with Amad reportedly pushing to conclude his rehabilitation from injury at the Stadium of Light.

However, the Black Cats turned down the chance to re-sign the player, as they were unwilling to take an injured player on loan as it would take up a space in their squad that they could need to use.

But the club is still interested in signing the player in the winter window should he be available and fully fit.

When is Amad Diallo back fit?

Amad has yet to make his return from injury, with the player undergoing knee surgery following an issue.

The problem began following a pre-season clash with Arsenal that saw him go off hurt midway through the friendly.

However, it is hoped that the 21-year-old will be back in action following the October international break.

This will give him time to get back up to full fitness in time for the January transfer window, where he will no doubt assess his options.

Amad does have a chance of making his way into Ten Hag’s plans given the number of absentees from the first team squad at the moment.

In particular, the off-field issues involving Jadon Sancho may allow him to leapfrog the England international in the pecking order at Old Trafford, which would make a departure in January unlikely.