Championship clubs will be planning ahead for the January transfer window next month.

One major transfer that could come to fruition is the loan of Amad Diallo to Sunderland for the second half of the campaign.

Amad spent all of last season at the Stadium of Light, where his performances made him a fan favourite.

The Manchester United starlet played a key role in the Black Cats earning a top six finish in their first year back in the second division.

What is the latest Amad Diallo transfer news?

The January window offers Sunderland the opportunity to potentially re-sign the winger, who has yet to feature this season due to injury issues.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the 21-year-old ahead of the winter market…

Tony Mowbray admitted, ahead of his departure, that he is unsure of whether Sunderland will be able to re-sign Amad.

The veteran coach revealed that he was not involved in any discussion about the January transfer window, days before being dismissed by the Wearside outfit.

"You are asking the wrong person to be honest,” said Mowbray, via the Manchester Evening News.

“I don't know what the plans are for January at the moment, we haven't really discussed it yet.

"I would imagine, if he's going to be fit, he'll be going off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I don't think he'd be available for the whole of January.

"Let's see what the club are thinking of how we are doing by then."

Mowbray dismissed

It was confirmed on Monday evening that the 59-year-old has been let go from his role as manager following a failure to win any of his last three games in charge, leaving the team ninth in the table.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Amad has issued a message in response to this development, wishing his former boss good luck with the next phase of his career.

“Thanks boss and good luck,” posted the Ivorian, via Twitter.

Amad has been absent through injury since pre-season, having suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of action.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the winger is on an individual training programme as he nears a return to full fitness.

The 21-year-old is expected to be available again in December, with no specific timeframe given.

Related Ian Harte warns Sunderland ahead of January transfer window The former Black Cats defender has issued a warning to his former club with the window fast-approaching

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag has any plans to utilise the forward, although the number of injury issues at Old Trafford may necessitate him getting some minutes before any potential loan deal next month.

The Red Devils play seven more times between now and the transfer window opening on 1 January.

Sunderland’s stance

It was reported in November by Teamtalk that Sunderland have an interest in signing the forward in January.

The Championship side are optimistic that Amad will want to make the switch to the Stadium of Light, although it is unclear whether Mowbray’s departure may play a role in his decision.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag will grant Amad a loan move in January in order for him to get consistent game time.

Amad may also feature for the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, which could complicate the timing of his arrival at any potential new club.