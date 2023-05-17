Amad Diallo has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sunderland's supporters following his side's exit from the play-offs.

The Black Cats would have been hoping to book their place in the final of the competition last night by avoiding a defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

However, Sunderland were unable to cope with the physical presence of the Hatters in this fixture as Rob Edwards' side secured a 2-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Gabriel Osho gave Luton the lead in the 10th minute as he slotted home from close range.

Referee Simon Hooper then dismissed Sunderland's appeals for a penalty after the ball struck Amari'i Bell's arm in the area.

Anthony Patterson produced a great stop to prevent Carlton Morris from heading home for Luton.

Unfortunately for Patterson, he was powerless to prevent Tom Lockyer from scoring the Hatters' second of the evening as the defender powered an effort into the back of the net from Alfie Doughty's cross.

A goal-line clearance from Patrick Roberts denied Elijah Adebayo from adding a third in the second-half.

Cody Drameh then squandered a great opportunity to extend Luton's lead as he with Patterson stuck up field, he fired an effort wide of the goal in stoppage-time.

Sunderland were unable to take the game to extra-time as the Hatters held on to secure a 2-0 win (3-2 on aggregate).

What did Amad Diallo say after Sunderland's defeat to Luton Town?

After Sunderland's defeat to Luton, Diallo opted to share a heartfelt message with the club's supporters on Twitter.

The winger posted: "Hi guys, I know you are sad, we all are

"A group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team.

"No regrets, just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season.

"Thank you for the love.

"HAWAY THE LADS."

Will Amad Diallo get the chance to impress for Manchester United next season?

While Diallo was unable to make a major impact in last night's game, his performances over the course of his loan spell at Sunderland have been extremely impressive.

The Ivory Coast international managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions for the Black Cats in all competitions.

Set to return to his parent-club Manchester United later this month, Diallo will be determined to force his way into contention for a starting role later this year.

Having clearly made considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, it would not be at all surprising if the winger goes on to feature on a regular basis in the Premier League later this year.