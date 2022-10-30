Amad Diallo shares five-word message after Sunderland’s draw with Luton Town

Amad Diallo has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sunderland’s supporters following their latest Championship clash.

The Black Cats managed to seal a point in their showdown with Luton Town yesterday at Kenilworth Road.

Tony Mowbray opted to utilise Diallo as a striker in this particular fixture and the Ivory Coast international went on to produce a relatively encouraging performance in this role.

Alfie Doughty was denied by the woodwork in the opening stages of this fixture before Leon Dajaku’s effort hit the post at the other end of the pitch.

The Hatters opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as Carlton Morris slotted home from close range after neat work from Doughty.

Following the break, Sunderland levelled proceedings via a strike from Elliot Embleton.

Patrick Roberts then went close to scoring what would have been a winning goal for Sunderland as his effort narrowly missed the target.

Currently 16th in the Championship standings, Sunderland will be looking to secure all three points on Wednesday when they head to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

After his side’s latest display, Diallo opted to share a brief message on Twitter.

The 20-year-old posted: “The road is still long.”

The Verdict

After taking some time to adapt to life in the Championship, Diallo has shown some signs of promise in their recent fixtures.

The winger scored in Sunderland’s defeat to Burnley last weekend and managed to provide one key pass and register four shots yesterday as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.92.

If Diallo can start to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Sunderland, he could potentially help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Set to return to Manchester United following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, it will be interesting to see whether Diallo is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Mowbray.

Having managed to nurture the talent of Ben Brereton Diaz during his time in charge of Blackburn, Mowbray will be confident in his ability to get the best of Sunderland’s younger players.

