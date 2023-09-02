Highlights Sunderland impress with a 5-0 win against Southampton, delighting former player Amad Diallo who reacted with an impressed emoji.

Diallo was a fan favorite during his loan spell at Sunderland, where he scored 14 goals and showcased his dribbling ability and passing skills.

Sunderland will continue to work towards maintaining the high standards shown in their victory, with manager Tony Mowbray pleased with the result before the international break.

Amad Diallo revealed his delight as former club Sunderland hammered Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Outstanding Sunderland thrash Southampton

It has been a tough summer for the Black Cats, who have had to deal with plenty of speculation surrounding several key players. And, they did lose one key man, with Ross Stewart joining the Saints on Deadline Day.

A mixed start to the campaign hasn’t helped raise the mood around the club, but Tony Mowbray’s side produced an excellent display to beat one of the promotion favourites.

Jack Clarke had put the hosts up inside a minute, with Pierre Ekwah scoring twice before the break to put the Black Cats in a commanding position.

They didn’t stop in the second half though, with Bradley Dack and a late Chris Rigg effort capping off a superb showing for Sunderland.

Amad Diallo reacts to Sunderland win

The manner of the win pleased all connected to Sunderland, and it also brought a comment from a former player, with Amad Diallo reacting to the victory on social media.

He kept it simple, responding to a tweet about the win, with a mind-blown and starstruck emoji, indicating he was very impressed with how Mowbray’s men played.

The attacker spent the previous campaign on loan in the north-east, and it’s fair to say he became a firm favourite among the fans.

As well as scoring 14 goals to help the side to the play-offs, Diallo was a joy to watch with his dribbling ability, along with his eye for a pass.

Therefore, it was a real shame for Sunderland when the player returned to Man United in the summer, even if it was inevitable that they would want to check on Diallo in pre-season to see if he could be part of Erik ten Hag’s squad moving forward.

A return to the Stadium of Light had also been suggested, but an injury during the tour to America with the Red Devils put a stop to that, with Diallo still recovering.

Sunderland fans will appreciate Diallo’s support

The Ivory Coast international arrived with a lot of hype given his price tag at Old Trafford and his pedigree, but he quickly became a firm favourite on the terraces, and it’s clear that he loved his time working with Mowbray.

After a tough loan spell with Rangers, his time with Sunderland has really kickstarted Diallo’s career, even if the injury in the summer was a setback he didn’t need.

It remains to be seen whether he will be available in the New Year for another loan, but you can be sure that Sunderland will do all they can to make it happen if it’s possible.

What next for Sunderland?

Mowbray will be delighted to have recorded such a big win going into the international break, and, in truth, it’s probably the right time for a break considering how hectic the window was.

Now, they have two weeks to work with the new recruits, and the team know they need to maintain the standards shown against Southampton in the months to come.