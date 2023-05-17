Amad Diallo has revealed his love for Sunderland as his successful loan spell ended in disappointment as they lost in the play-offs to Luton Town.

Will Manchester United sell Amad Diallo?

The winger has spent the season with the Black Cats, and it’s fair to say he made a massive impact, scoring 14 goals in the league and inspiring their promotion push.

Unfortunately for Tony Mowbray’s side, they ultimately came up short against the Hatters on Tuesday night, with the 2-0 loss at Kenilworth Road meaning they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Therefore, Diallo will return to Old Trafford, and it has been claimed that his outstanding form on Wearside has alerted Erik Ten Hag, who will now look to integrate the 20-year-old in his first-team squad next season.

Of course, that’s a massive blow for Sunderland, but all connected to the club knew that they realistically had to go up to have any chance of bringing Diallo back next season.

However, that doesn’t mean Diallo won’t ever pull on the red-and-white shirt on again, as he took to Twitter to send a message to the fans that outlined just how much he had loved his time in the north-east.

“One day we will meet again”, he put, along with a fingers crossed emoji, as well as sharing images of some happy times in the past 12 months.

Diallo’s form with Sunderland was recognised as he scooped the Young Player of the Year award.

Diallo will be fondly remembered by all at Sunderland

Even though it has ended in disappointment, this has been a hugely successful season for Sunderland, with the fans and team really reconnecting. There was a real pride watching the attacking football that Mowbray encouraged, and Diallo was key to that, with the system allowing him to flourish.

So, whilst Diallo has been great for Sunderland, they’ve been great for him as well, and you can tell from his message here that he has loved his time with the club, and, no matter what happens in the future, they will always have a place in his heart.

Sunderland will hope that they do ‘meet again’ in the next few years by winning promotion, but no matter what happens, his contribution over this season will be remembered.