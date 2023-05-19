After a challenging loan spell at Rangers in 2021/22, Manchester United turned to Sunderland to entrust Amad Diallo's development.

The Black Cats had just been promoted to the Championship from League One, and with a number of exciting young players already on the books at the club, Diallo was added to that group.

With the season now over, we can definitively say that United's decision to loan their youngster to Sunderland was a brilliant one.

Indeed, the 20-year-old has really shone at times during his temporary stay at the Stadium of Light, and was undoubtedly the club's key player as they secured a Championship play-off spot this past season.

What has Amad Diallo said about Sunderland?

Unfortunately, with Sunderland coming up short against Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals, the season did not end in a dramatic promotion to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it has been a brilliant season of development for the youngster.

Indeed, in his 42 appearances across all competitions for the club, Diallo netted 14 goals for the Black Cats, and registered four assists.

Diallo in action for Sunderland this season | Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes

Sharing a video of some of his best moments in a Sunderland shirt this afternoon, Diallo posted his latest Sunderland message.

Indeed, attached to the video, he wrote, in reference to Sunderland and their supporters: "You will always be in my heart ❤️🤍."

Will Sunderland re-sign Amad Diallo?

As much as they would probably like to after such a strong season at the club, the reality is that Amad Diallo will most likely not be playing Championship football next season.

Indeed, there have been reports that he and Manchester United are seeking a new destination for another loan spell, with less-physical, European league's reportedly under consideration.

Is Amad Diallo good enough for Manchester United?

As much as he is too good for the Championship, or at least has performed well in the division, Amad Diallo is not yet ready for first-team football at Manchester United.

Talent wise, the Red-devils have some excellent options out wide, both senior and players breaking through, and it's hard to see Amad Diallo playing a lot of football were he to return to Old Trafford next season.

As such, another loan deal seems likely this summer.

An ideal destination for Diallo could be a club on the continent that can perhaps give him a taste of regular first-team football, as well as European football, with that something he is bound to play plenty of at Manchester United in the coming years.