Amad Diallo has issued Erik ten Hag a clear message regarding his Manchester United future.

The Ivory Coast international has spent the campaign on loan with Sunderland under Tony Mowbray.

Amad has made 31 league appearances in the Championship, including 21 starts.

During that time, the 20-year-old has contributed 11 goals and two assists to aid the Black Cats’ bid for a play-off place.

Does Amad Diallo have a future at Manchester United?

With the campaign drawing to a close, attention will now turn on where the forward’s future lies as he nears his return to Old Trafford.

Amad has already been thinking about where he sees himself next season, warning Ten Hag that he wants to compete for a place in the Man United squad when he returns.

He reflected on his previous experience with the club, making his debut in the Europa League against Real Sociedad in February 2021, but believes he is more prepared now for the pressure of competing at such a high level compared to two years ago.

"Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were at the club at the time [of my debut] and it was fantastic to meet them,” said Amad, via FourFourTwo.

“I have a good friendship with Pogba, and also with Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga.

“They all made me feel welcome.

“It was incredible to make my debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, too.

“I haven’t shown my best for them yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent.

“My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United."

Amad has become Sunderland’s top scorer in the Championship this season, and has become a key part of Mowbray’s side.

Meanwhile, United have won this year’s League Cup and are on course for a top four finish in the Premier League, highlighting the step up required from the Ivorian to make a career with the Red Devils.

Has Amad Diallo’s loan at Sunderland been a success?

Amad had a terrible time at Rangers, failing to really settle with the Scottish giants.

However, his time with the Black Cats has been a total success.

The forward has stood out as one of the division’s most promising talents this season, highlighting his skill on the ball on numerous occasions.

Mowbray has helped shape him into a more overall attacking threat, which should help him to adjust to the higher standard that United will require from him.