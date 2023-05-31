Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has responded to a recap video of his season posted on Sunderland's official Twitter account - sparking yet more speculation about where his short-term future lies.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and became a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light - spearheading their run to the play-offs with 14 goals and four assists.

Sunderland offered Amad Diallo hope

When Diallo headed back to Old Trafford at the end of his Sunderland spell, the common wisdom appeared to be that he would not be returning to Wearside as they'd missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

But a report in The Sun over the weekend offered the Black Cats fresh hope. It claimed that the attacker is willing to go back to Sunderland for next season but only if Tony Mowbray remains at the helm.

Rumours concerning the experienced coach's future have continued to circle despite the outstanding season the club enjoyed under his guidance in 2022/23.

Diallo is said to be weighing up his options and could rejoin the Black Cats after enjoying his time there - though Dutch champions Feyenoord are reportedly weighing up a summer move for him.

Amad Diallo drops latest Sunderland hint

It seems the Ivory Coast international still holds the Championship club close to his heart - as his recent Twitter interaction illustrates.

Sunderland posted a recap of Diallo's season on their official Twitter account and the Man United player was quick to show his appreciation.

His response has certainly caught the attention of Black Cats fans - some of whom believe it's further proof he'll be rejoining them.

What is Erik ten Hag's stance on Amad Diallo?

Sunderland would likely jump at the chance to have Diallo back but with his contract at Old Trafford running until 2025, the Red Devils are very much the ones in control of the situation.

MEN reported in April that Erik ten Hag was ready to give the 20-year-old a chance in the first team next season and the Dutch coach backed that up earlier this month.

Asked whether Diallo could contribute next term, he said: "Yes. Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan."

It seems likely that the attacker will be part of the first team squad for pre-season - likely as a rotation option for Antony on the right - and that if another loan is to be sanctioned, that will happen much later in the summer.