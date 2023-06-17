Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo has shown his appreciation after Dennis Cirkin penned a new deal with Sunderland.

Rumours continue to swirl about the 20-year-old's future and whether he could return to the Stadium of Light this summer after an impressive loan spell in 2022/23 but he's clearly keeping an eye on what is going on at the North East club.

Dennis Cirkin pens new Sunderland deal

The Black Cats announced this morning that Cirkin had signed a contract extension that will keep him on Wearside until the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year deal when he signed permanently from Tottenham in August 2021 so he was set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which may have invited interest from other clubs.

But Sunderland have tied him down to a new three-year deal with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman emphasising that the young defender "has a huge future in front of him".

Dennis Cirkin's message to Sunderland fans

Cirkin labelled the North East club "one of the best places to be for young players at the moment" in the announcement on the Black Cats website and has taken to Twitter to send a direct message to fans as well.

The youngster highlighted his delight at committing his future to Sunderland and said he couldn't wait to see supporters again soon.

Amad Diallo responds to Dennis Cirkin

Diallo, one of Cirkin's teammates from last season, has been quick to show his appreciation to the contract news, which has caught the attention of the Stadium of Light faithful, who are understandably desperate to see him back in red and white next season.

The Ivory Coast international scored 14 times and provided four assists as he helped Tony Mowbray's side reach the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship.

Mowbray has made it no secret that he would love to re-sign Diallo on loan this summer but it seems that could be a tough ask.

Though reports have indicated the 20-year-old would be open to returning to the Stadium of Light, a host of Premier League clubs are interested and there have been suggestions that United want him to be tested in the top flight.