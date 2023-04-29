Sunderland forward Amad Diallo has posted an emotional three-word message on Instagram ahead of what could be his final home game for the Black Cats.

Diallo's side host Watford this afternoon at a sold-out Stadium of Light as the play-off race draws close to its dramatic conclusion.

Sunderland's play-off hopes

The Black Cats dropped out of the top six as a result of Millwall's win away at Blackpool last night but can regain their play-off spot with a victory against Watford this afternoon.

They simply cannot afford to slip up as though doing so wouldn't necessarily end their promotion hopes, the number of clubs chasing those final two play-off spots could leave them with too much to do on the final day.

Amad Diallo's emotional Sunderland message

It's an even bigger occasion for Diallo as it could be the Manchester United loanee's last home game the Stadium of Light.

If Sunderland make the play-offs, the 20-year-old will get another chance to play at the Black Cats home ground but that is still up in the air.

Diallo took to Instagram to post an emotional message ahead of kick-off.

Does Amad Diallo have a future at Sunderland?

Diallo is set to return to Old Trafford in the summer but his future beyond that remains unclear.

There have been suggestions that Erik ten Hag wants to run the rule over Diallo in the summer before making a decision about his future.

This week, Tony Mowbray admitted he'd love to re-sign the attacker but suggested that such a deal could hinge on the Black Cats winning promotion this term.

Having thrived in the Championship, Man United may feel a Premier League loan is the natural next step but surely the most important thing is sending him somewhere that he'll get plenty of minutes.

Whether or not they're a top flight club, Sunderland would surely be able to offer him that next season and is somewhere he has certainly enjoyed his football.

If Mowbray is right and Premier League football needs to be secured then this afternoon's game should be massive and Diallo could play a vital role.