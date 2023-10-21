Highlights Amad Diallo's potential return to Sunderland could benefit Mason Burstow, as having another attacking outlet like Amad would boost Burstow's attacking threat.

Jobe Bellingham could be a loser if Amad Diallo joins Sunderland, as he may be moved into a deeper role or onto the bench to accommodate Amad's return.

While Bellingham is a great addition to the squad, Mowbray would prioritize starting Amad, potentially leading to Bellingham being dropped, which could hinder his development.

Amad Diallo could become a big subject of transfer speculation in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Manchester United youngster spent last season out on loan with Sunderland, helping the team earn a play-off place in their first campaign back in the Championship.

The Ivorian was the top scorer in Tony Mowbray’s squad, scoring 13 goals in the league as Sunderland finished sixth in the table.

Amad has spent the start of the season on the sidelines through injury, but it is expected that he will return to fitness soon.

It remains unclear whether he will have a part to play in Erik ten Hag’s first team squad just yet, leaving the door open to a potential temporary exit in the winter window.

According to Teamtalk, Sunderland are keen to retain the services of the forward after how well he performed for the club last year.

Here we look at one winner and one loser at the Wearside outfit if the 21-year-old re-joins the club in January…

Who would be a winner if Amad Diallo joined Sunderland?

One player that could really thrive with Amad’s introduction back into the fold is Mason Burstow.

The Chelsea loanee signed for the Black Cats late in the summer transfer window, but has established himself as a regular starter up front in Mowbray’s side.

The forward has yet to score from his first six appearances for the club in the Championship, but he has asserted himself as the leading striker role in recent weeks.

Having another attacking outlet like Amad to play off of could really boost the 19-year-old’s attacking threat.

The Man United forward is an excellent attacking presence, and will be able to open up space for others with how much he will attract opposition defenders.

The pair also look like they could combine really well, which would be to the benefit of the team’s overall attacking structure.

Given Amad can play out wide on the right, or through the middle behind the striker, both roles would see him have the chance to work with Burstow to create attacking opportunities.

Who would be a loser if Amad Diallo joined Sunderland?

A potential loser to Amad’s arrival could be Jobe Bellingham, who could be moved into a deeper role or onto the bench with the Ivorian returning to the Stadium of Light.

While the 21-year-old can play out wide, Abdoullah Ba has performed well on the right and Jack Clarke on the left, so through the middle might be Mowbray’s preferred option.

This could see Bellingham dropped to the bench in his place.

The 18-year-old has been a fantastic addition to the first team squad so far, signing from Birmingham City during the summer.

However, Mowbray will want to throw Amad straight back into the starting lineup if he can bring the player back to the club in January.

This necessitates someone dropping out, and Bellingham looks the prime candidate at the moment.

While he is still only 18 and can accept being moved into a less significant role in the team, this would still be a blow to his development.