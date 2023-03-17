Despite putting up a decent fight, Sunderland fell just short against Sheffield United in midweek.

Indeed, the Blades ran out 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light, with Tommy Doyle scoring the winner for the visiting side in rather controversial fashion.

As a result of that defeat, the Black Cats now sit 12th in the Championship standings, and eight points adrift of the Millwall in sixth and the play-off places.

With another promotion/play-off contender in Luton Town heading to the North East this weekend, it promises to be another tough match for Tony Mowbray's side on Saturday afternoon.

With that in mind, below, we've looked at a potential Sunderland XI that Tony Mowbray could select for the upcoming clash against the Hatters.

In our XI, Sunderland would once again line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo the noticable figure to miss out.

Tony Mowbray confirmed that the young attacker has trained today ahead of the weekend's clash, but it could be that after missing the midweek game, he is in the squad rather than the starting XI.

In goal, then, our line up sees Anthony Patterson keep his place on the back of his England under-21 call up.

Meanwhile, in front of him sits a back four consisting of Luke O'Nien, Danny Batth, Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume.

In a midfield double pivot, we'd select Eduard Michut alongside Dan Neil, with young attacker Abdoullah Ba playing centrally in the number 10 role.

Out wide left in this line up is Jack Clarke, meanwhile, on the opposite flank, Patrick Roberts lines up.

Tasked with leading the line, Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt leads the line in this Sunderland XI.