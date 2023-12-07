Highlights Sunderland's decision to sack Tony Mowbray could impact their chances of re-signing Amad Diallo in January.

Diallo had a successful loan spell with Sunderland last season and was a fan favorite.

The numbers show that Diallo excelled under Mowbray's management, making his potential return to Sunderland even more appealing.

Sunderland supporters will still be getting their head around the news of Tony Mowbray’s departure.

The Black Cats announced the shock departure on Monday night, after a run of three games without a win.

This decision comes as a surprise as Sunderland did start the season off slow, but got it back on track with a thumping 5-0 win over one of the promotion favourites, Southampton.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

But since that win over the Saints, Sunderland have won just six of their 14 league games they have played, with their last three results being defeats to Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town, and a draw to Millwall.

The draw against the Lions was the final straw for the Sunderland hierarchy and they now find themselves searching for a new manager. The club will hope this decision can impact their season for the right reasons, but this decision could potentially impact one possible January transfer.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo has been touted with a possible return to the Stadium of Light, as he looks to get back up to fitness, but Mowbray’s sudden departure may prevent that from happening, as Diallo seemingly enjoyed his time under the manager.

Amad Diallo sends Tony Mowbray message after Sunderland sacking

Diallo’s loan spell with Sunderland last season has to go down as a huge success, as the winger was influential in the club reaching the play-offs.

His performances week in and week out made him a fans favourite by the time the loan ended and there was hope he could have returned this season.

However, an injury in pre-season put an end to that, but as mentioned, there’s been talk about a possible January move.

That may still happen, but Diallo did take to social media after the news about Mowbray to send his thanks to his former manager.

Diallo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Thanks boss and good luck,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray decision could cost them the Amad Diallo deal

As mentioned, Diallo and Sunderland were a partnership that worked out for everyone involved, as the player got a full season under his belt of regular football.

While the Black Cats got a top player who performed above this league and helped them finish in the play-offs, and Man United saw their young talent excel in England.

So, when you look at these factors, it makes sense for there to be speculation about him possibly returning again in January.

Last season, Diallo played 37 times for Sunderland in the Championship, during which he scored 13 goals and recorded three assists. That meant he had an overall expected goal ratio of 8.1 and an expected assist rate of 4.3, as per Fbref.com.

Diallo was averaging a goal 0.45 times per 90 minutes, as well as an assist every 0.10 times. The winger was a frightening sight going forward, with him having 64 shots on goal in the entire season, 25 on target, and obviously 13 ending in goals. He averaged a shot 2.23 times per 90 minutes he played, as per Fbref.com.

So, when you look at the numbers and how well he performed, it is easy to say that Diallo enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, and Mowbray seemed to know how to get the best out of the young Ivory Coast international.

So, with Sunderland making this managerial decision, it could be said they may have scuppered any chance they had of re-signing Diallo in January. It is unclear if Man United will send the attacker out on loan in January, but if they do, Sunderland could have been high on the list. But with a new manager coming in, until they see who it is, Man United may be unsure about sending him back to Wearside.

This will be disappointing for Sunderland fans, as they will love to have the player back, and if the decision to sack Mowbray means they do miss out on Diallo, it may not change the atmosphere some of the fans have towards the board at this moment in time.