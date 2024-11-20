This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland fans will be thoroughly impressed with the start their side have made to the season.

Currently, the Mackems are sitting in first place with 31 points from their opening 15 games, leading the league on goal difference from Sheffield United.

The hope will be that they continue this form to secure a return to the Premier League after seven years.

However, overcoming promotion rivals like Leeds United and Burnley, both with strong squads, will be no simple task.

With this in mind, we opted to speak to Football League World's resident Black Cats pundit to get his take on an ex-player who could come in and make a difference for Regis Le Bris' side.

Amad Diallo the answer

When asked which former Sunderland player he would like to return to the Stadium of Light, FLW's Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke said: "This is a difficult question, as nobody currently slots in, but the obvious pick is Amad Diallo.

"I could wax lyrical about Amad all day long, and as good as our midfield is, he would slot straight in there and bring the best out of Roberts again. Roberts has been better this season, but he still feels a little bit off the boil and not providing ten out-of-tens every week.

"So maybe someone like Amad Diallo, but even that feels harsh on the likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, who have been doing so well this season. But that is the dream – getting Amad Diallo back."

Amad Diallo would be a gamechanger

Diallo was an unbelievable pick-up from Sunderland in the 2022-23 season. Joining on a season-long loan from Manchester United, he struggled for gametime in the early weeks of the season, but once he earned his place in the side, he never looked back.

From his first 90 minutes against Burnley on the 22nd of October 2022 to the last day of his loan, he managed a resounding 14 goals. His trademark was to cut in from the right-hand side onto his left foot, where he would often unleash a finish into the far corner.

Amad Diallo's Sunderland AFC stats (all competitions) Appearances 42 Goals 14 Assists 4

Despite bagging a goal against Luton Town in the play-off semi-final first leg, he couldn't help them to Wembley and returned to United that summer.

Now, after a year and a half of patiently biding his time at the Red Devils, he has finally been rewarded with gametime. Just two weeks ago, he netted a crucial double in the Europa League against PAOK Salonika and could be in line for a start under new boss Ruben Amorim against Ipswich Town.

However, in a different world, if he could transfer to Sunderland today, what sort of difference could he make?

Well, I think most at the club would admit that he would comfortably take that right-wing position from Roberts, with Amad likely to prove a far greater goal threat. Throughout his career at both youth and senior levels, he has consistently demonstrated a strong finishing ability, and his previous spell in the North East stands as clear evidence of his effectiveness in the Championship.

Outside of this, he would likely prove a versatile player for Regis Le Bris as he can feature anywhere across the front line and in the attacking midfield.

Unfortunately, the Ivorian has now far exceeded the second-tier level, and we likely won't see him return to the Championship till late on in his career.