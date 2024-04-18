Highlights Coventry City are seen as an exciting and dangerous team by Amad Diallo ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Despite being underdogs, Coventry's strong attacking players like Simms, Wright, O'Hare, and Sheaf can trouble United.

United will need to be switched on to win the three points.

Amad Diallo has labelled Coventry City an "exciting" team, speaking to Manchester United's media team ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final clash against the Red Devils.

United are the firm favourites to secure the win at Wembley - but there's little pressure on the Sky Blues heading into this weekend's clash.

Although Mark Robins' side's hopes of securing a play-off finish are slim at the moment, meaning a place in the FA Cup final would be ideal, they are the underdogs and will be hoping to put Erik ten Hag's side under huge pressure.

And they have the ability to do this, even though they lost Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United.

With the revenue they generated from the sales of those two, they were able to bring in some excellent additions during the summer, also signing Ephron Mason-Clark during the January window.

Coventry City - 2023 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Simms and Wright have been particularly impressive at times this term - and they look set to push for promotion again next term if they are unable to do the unlikely and secure a top-six finish and win promotion from there at the end of this season.

Beating Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the last round, with Simms and Wright scoring late goals, that is a warning to United and their supporters who will feel that they are all but guaranteed to secure their place in the FA Cup final.

Amad Diallo on Coventry City ahead of Manchester United clash

United's Diallo played with Simms at Sunderland last term and with this in mind, the Ivorian has probably been keeping an eye on the Sky Blues.

Speaking about the second-tier outfit, the United man said: "They are a young team, Coventry and a very exciting team.

Related Richard Keys makes bleak Coventry City prediction ahead of Man Utd clash Keys isn't expecting his team to come out on top in the FA Cup semi-final.

"I don't know which team they've had this season but I remember, last season, they had a very young team and the striker Viktor Gyokeres, who went to Sporting. They're a very strong team, who play football and attack and just attack.

"But we know there are not many games left so now, the most important thing is, as a team, every player needs to fight and we need to win every game. So that is the most important thing now, we hope to maybe win the FA Cup.

"That is the most important thing right now."

Coventry City are a side to be wary of

Coventry are a dangerous side who have plenty going for them in the attacking third.

They may not have Mason-Clark at their disposal yet, or the injured Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but they still have players who can make a difference going forward.

Simms and Wright have been mentioned above - and rightly so considering how important they have been for much of the season.

Callum O'Hare is also a very problematic player to deal with for the opposition - and Ben Sheaf is an excellent first-teamer to have in the middle of the park.

United need to be switched on to secure the win.