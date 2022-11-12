Amad Diallo looks to future with message to supporters after inspiring Sunderland victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has penned a five-word message to supporters after inspiring Sunderland to a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City in the Championship last night.

Some phenomenal footwork and a clever pass allowed Diallo to tee up Ellis Simms for the Black Cats’ opener before the 20-year-old produced a moment of individual magic to double the deficit.

The Ivory Coast international cut in from the right before bending a strike in off the post to put Tony Mowbray’s side in full control.

Birmingham struck back but Sunderland were able to hold out for a second victory in their last three games.

Diallo deservedly collected the man of the match award and took to Twitter to send a five-word message to supporters after the game.

the road is still long 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾 pic.twitter.com/tCpRDYcsKR — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) November 11, 2022

Diallo moved to Old Trafford in a big-money move in January 2021 but his career had begun to stutter with the Red Devils and the loan move to the North East looks to be getting it back on track.

The victory moves Sunderland back into the top half ahead of the World Cup break – though results elsewhere in the Championship today may see them slide down the table again.

The Verdict

Diallo’s performance last night was the sort of display that supporters will have been dreaming of when the loan deal was announced.

The 20-year-old dazzled and played a vital part in both goals – with his stunning solo strike surely the highlight of his time with the Black Cats so far.

But it seems he understands that both he and the team have a long way to go, which is reflected in his message.

One thing is for sure, he’s established himself as a very popular figure among the Sunderland faithful.