Sunderland’s Amad Diallo revealed his delight after another significant contribution for Tony Mowbray’s side as they kept their promotion dreams alive.

Amad Diallo enjoying fine season on loan from Manchester United

It would be unfair to say that the Black Cats are a one-man team, as Mowbray and the recruitment team have built an exciting, attacking squad at the Stadium of Light, however the importance of Diallo cannot be understated.

The winger has brought genuine quality to the Sunderland side, and his crucial winner against Blues was his 12th of the campaign, so the 20-year-old has been stepping up for the Black Cats at key moments this season.

The winner against Blues was Diallo at his best as well, as he picked the ball up out on the right flank before running at the full-back, working space with some neat footwork, before finishing expertly with his left foot.

That result keeps Sunderland in the mix for a top six finish, and they will fancy their chances of making it three successive victories when they welcome Huddersfield to Wearside next weekend.

Attention will quickly turn to that fixture, but, for now, all connected to Sunderland will be enjoying the three points against Blues. Diallo certainly is, as the Ivorian took to Twitter to send a message to the support, as he shared images of his celebration along with the caption of ‘Perfect Saturday’.

Trai Hume scored Sunderland’s other goal, with Mowbray’s side coming from behind to claim the points, after talented England youth international George Hall had given the visitors the lead.

Diallo can inspire Sunderland to promotion

With huge games against West Brom, Watford and Preston, three potential rivals, to come after Huddersfield’s visit next weekend, there’s no doubt that Sunderland will be relying on Diallo a lot during the run-in. He has made himself the main man for Mowbray, and it does seem as though he is destined to play at the highest level.

But, for now, he’s with Sunderland, and whilst he has been good for them, it’s also worth noting that he has benefited a lot from the excellent environment he walked into at the Stadium of Light.

It’s about looking to maintain the recent form they’ve shown over the coming weeks, with the play-offs still a possibility. And, if Sunderland do return to the top-flight this season, you can be sure that Diallo will play a massive role.