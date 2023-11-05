Highlights West Bromwich Albion's impressive start to the Championship season is a testament to their resilience despite financial constraints.

The team is searching for potential signings in the January transfer window to bolster their squad and improve their promotion hopes.

The potential signings of Amad Diallo and Devante Cole could be game-changers for the Baggies, but they may face stiff competition and negotiating loan fees.

It has been an excellent start to the season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The Baggies missed out on the play-off places on the final day of last season, but they look set to challenge for the top six again in the year ahead.

Carlos Corberan's side have been a little inconsistent in the early weeks of the campaign, but their form has improved in recent weeks.

Albion's start to the season is impressive considering the financial issues at the club, and Corberan was only able to bring in three new players this summer.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Much of the Baggies' focus in January will be keeping hold of key players such as Grady Diangana, John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante, but Corberan will be keen to bolster his squad.

With the transfer window fast approaching, we looked at some of the incomings and outgoings Albion may be hoping for in January.

In: Amad Diallo

Manchester United winger Diallo attracted interest from a host of Championship clubs this summer, including Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City, while Premier League duo Burnley and Sheffield United were also said to be keen, but he remained at Old Trafford after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Diallo enjoyed an outstanding season on loan at Sunderland last term, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances to help the Black Cats reach the play-offs.

TEAMtalk claim that United are willing to allow Diallo to depart on loan in January, and Sunderland are reportedly hopeful of bringing him back to the Stadium of Light.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag could change his stance on Diallo given his side's current problems, but should the winger be available, he will have no shortage of suitors.

Albion would face significant competition for Diallo's signature, while any potential loan fee could prove to be a stumbling block, but he was one of the most exciting players in the Championship last season, and he would certainly be a game changer for the Baggies' promotion hopes.

In: Devante Cole

The Baggies have had success recruiting from the lower leagues previously, bringing in Thomas-Asante from League Two side Salford City last summer, and they could look to that market again.

Daryl Dike and Josh Maja have both been sidelined with injury this season, leaving Thomas-Asante as the club's only fit striker, so Corberan will be keen to strengthen his forward line.

One option he could consider is Barnsley striker Devante Cole.

Cole scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 53 appearances last season to help the Tykes reach the League One play-off final, and he seems set to beat that total this campaign after a fast start.

The 28-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed, with TEAMtalk claiming that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City are all keeping tabs on Cole ahead of the January transfer window.

Barnsley will be reluctant to lose one of their prized assets in the middle of a promotion push, but while a transfer fee would be involved, he could be a relatively affordable option for Albion.

Out: Caleb Taylor

Defender Taylor spent last season on loan with Cheltenham Town, scoring two goals in 40 appearances to help the Robins to League One survival.

However, Taylor has been unable to force his way into the team since his return to The Hawthorns this summer, making just two appearances so far this season, with only one of those coming in the league.

With competition for places from the likes of Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters, it seems unlikely Taylor will receive many minutes over the course of the campaign, so another loan spell could be beneficial for him.

After spending last season in a relegation battle, the Baggies may be keen for the 20-year-old to join a side competing towards the top of League One.

Out: Tom Fellows

Winger Fellows is another player who could depart The Hawthorns temporarily in January.

Fellows spent last season on loan at Crawley Town, registering two assists in 40 appearances as the Red Devils secured League Two survival.

The 20-year-old has been regularly involved in the matchday squad this season, making five substitute appearances so far, and Corberan says that he believes Fellows is "going to be a very good player in the Championship".

However, with Corberan admitting that Fellows is "going to need time", he could consider loaning him out once again, and a stint in League One would be the next logical step in his development.