Amad Diallo has enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Sunderland.

The Ivorian has become an integral part of the Black Cats’ team despite a slow start to life on Wearside.

Amad has featured 33 times in the Championship, contributing an impressive tally of 12 goals and two assists for the club.

Can Sunderland make the play-offs?

Sunderland are currently ninth in the table and chasing promotion via the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray has easily managed to maintain the club’s status in the second tier having taken over the newly promoted side in late August.

The gap to the top six is currently just two points with only four games remaining.

Mowbray’s side return to action this evening when they face Huddersfield Town in the Stadium of Light.

Here we take a look at whether Amad has a future at his parent club Manchester United beyond his current Sunderland loan spell…

Does Amad Diallo have a future at Man United?

Erik ten Hag opted not to recall the forward in January despite there being an option in this loan agreement to do so.

The Dutchman spoke about the Ivorian at the time, claiming it was better for his development to remain in the Championship where he could continue to receive consistent game time while also adapting to the physical nature of English football.

"We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about [recalling Amad] because I don’t want to stop the process," said Ten Hag late last year, via Manchester Evening News.

"He has made really good progress there so I’m happy with that.

"But young players need experiences and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact."

However, now that the season is coming to a close, the 20-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford and the Manchester Evening News has reported that the club are open to keeping him as part of the first team for next season.

There are a lot of attacking options in Ten Hag’s squad, but Amad offers a natural cover and competition to Antony on the right wing, which United currently lack, giving him a clear pathway into the team.

Could Amad Diallo return to Sunderland?

But a return to Sunderland could be another option for the Premier League side, albeit an unlikely one.

Any return would likely be dependent on the club earning promotion to the top flight.

It is unlikely United would sell Amad outright, but another loan could be beneficial for his development if it ensures more consistent game time.

Given the Red Devils may look for a Premier League-level loan, Sunderland would be in the best position to take advantage of that stance if they can win the play-offs in the coming weeks.

Otherwise, it is hard to see Amad returning to the Stadium of Light next season.