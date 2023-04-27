Sunderland know that two wins from their last two games will seal them a play-off spot in the Championship.

The Wearsiders have had an excellent campaign after earning promotion from League One last season, and despite the sudden exit of Alex Neil, Tony Mowbray has managed to keep the club going forward.

Now, as we enter the final stage of the season, Sunderland are within grasping distance of a play-off spot, despite the odds at the start of the campaign.

One player who has played a key role in that success and who Sunderland will be hoping is on top form in these games is Amad Diallo.

Could Sunderland re-sign Diallo?

There is no doubt that it has been a huge success for Diallo this season, as he has gained more valuable first-team experience while playing regular English football.

Manchester United had the option to recall Diallo in the January transfer window, but Erik ten Hag felt it was better for the player to remain at the Stadium of Light and continue playing football.

As we enter the final few weeks of his loan deal, the player himself has spoken about his future at Old Trafford.

He told Four Four Two, via the Chronicle Live: “I know [the transfer fee] was a lot of money, but I didn’t really think about that; there’s no reason to worry about things you can’t influence.”

“I was so happy to sign for Manchester United: it’s a club with a massive history, famous all around the world. I haven’t shown my best for them yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United."

It was reported earlier this month by the Manchester Evening News that ten Hag is open to including Diallo in the Man United first team next season, after being left pleased with his development at Sunderland. The Red Devils plan to have Diallo part of the squad that travels to the United States on their summer tour.

However, with options at Old Trafford already very high, it can’t be ruled out that another possible loan is on the cards.

It is clear that Sunderland would love to have Diallo back again next season, but with ten Hag keeping the door open for the youngster, it seems at this present time he is likely to be around the United team.

When does Amad Diallo’s Man United contract expire?

Diallo is still under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, a deal that he signed when he first joined the club.

Manchester United signed Diallo as a long-term project, and while he isn’t in the first-team picture now, he is expected to be a member of the squad at some point, as he is held in high regard at the club.

Diallo will not be sold by Man United this summer; it is a question of ten Hag assessing what is best for the player and whether another loan move next season would be best for his development.