Highlights Championship clubs Birmingham City and Watford are eyeing a loan move for Manchester United star Amad Diallo for next season.

Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray, who previously worked with Diallo at Sunderland, is particularly keen on signing him.

Diallo had an impressive season on loan at Sunderland, scoring 13 goals and providing 3 assists, making him an attractive target for Championship clubs.

Birmingham City and Watford are eyeing a summer move for Manchester United star Amad Diallo.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which claims that both Championship sides are lining up a loan move for the 21-year-old ahead of next season.

Birmingham City and Watford eyeing Amad Diallo loan deal

According to the report, Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray is very keen on Diallo, and will go in hard to sign him once again this summer.

Of course, the the pair are very familiar with one another having previously worked together at Sunderland, where Diallo spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan.

Diallo even posted a message on social media regarding Mowbray when he was relieved of his duties at Sunderland.

Watford, meanwhile, are reported to have missed out on bringing Diallo to Vicarage Road on loan in January, and now said to be planning a 'serious summer move'.

The Sun even claim that Udinese - the Italian club owned by the same family as Watford - could even try to sign Diallo permanently this summer, and send him back to England, presumably Watford, on loan.

January interest in Amad Diallo

In the end, Amad Diallo remained a Manchester United player beyond the winter transfer deadline. However, this did not stop a number of clubs from trying to snap him up.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough reportedly agreed a deal for Diallo to head to the Riverside Stadium on loan, only for the player to turn down the move.

Elsewhere, Sunderland were also keen on a reunion with Diallo, with the Black Cats sporting director confirming that the club were constantly in contact with United over a potential deal.

Other clubs reportedly interested in Diallo were Leicester City and Southampton.

Amad Diallo's 2022/23 Championship stats

Given how the young Manchester United star performed whilst on loan at Sunderland during the 2022/23 spell, it is unsurprising that there are plenty of Championship clubs keen to sign him on loan once again.

Diallo thrived at the Stadium of Light, making 37 regular Championship appearances for the Black Cats, and a further five in cup competitions and the play-offs.

Indeed, after a steady start, as that season progressed, Diallo proved a real menace for many sides in the division cutting in from the right-hand side onto his left foot, going on to score 13 goals and register three assists, as well as bag one more strike in the play-offs.

Amad Diallo's 2022/23 Championship/Sunderland statistics, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 37 Goals 13 xG (expected goals) 8.11 Non-penalty xG 5.74 Assists 3 xA (expected assists) 3.62 Successful dribbles (per 90) 2.16 Touches (per 90) 67.33 Chances created (per 90) 1.39 Shots (per 90) 2.33 Shots on target (per 90) 1.01

Some of those goals came at an important time for the club, too, with Diallo netting four goals in Sunderland's final seven league matches to help the club secure a spot in the top six.

It will certainly be interesting to see which, if any, Championship clubs can land him in the summer.

One thing seems certain, he would be a great capture for any side playing second tier football.