Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo and Sunderland striker Ross Stewart have shared an exchange on Instagram - with both players celebrating their birthdays yesterday.

The 21-year-old excelled while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season and supporters have been keeping a close eye on his social media activity this summer as they look for a clue about where he'll be playing his football in 2023/24.

Diallo certainly looked to be enjoying his football in the North East last term and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray helped him rediscover his confidence after an underwhelming loan spell at Rangers had left some questioning whether he had a future at Man United.

He scored 14 times and provided four assists as the Black Cats reached the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship but has now returned to Old Trafford and is part of Erik ten Hag's squad during pre-season.

It seems Diallo formed some strong bonds with his teammates during his time on Wearside and he was quick to reply to the club's happy birthday post to Stewart with a message of his own.

The Scottish striker fired a message of his own back.

Some Sunderland fans also had their say in the comments, asking whether Diallo's message was an indication he'd be back at the Stadium of Light soon.

Joshx.16: "This mean your coming back?"

George_Leighton: "You know what would make for a good birthday? Coming back to Sunderland"

Johnmi7chell: "Come back and celebrate together for the next five years. Happy birthday lads!"

What is the latest concerning Amad Diallo's future?

According to Football Insider, Diallo will struggle to force his way into the United first team this season and the Premier League club are open to loan offers for him.

It is said that the Red Devils want to make a decision concerning the 21-year-old's future in the next few weeks or so.

Sunderland have been linked as an interested party but reportedly face competition from Championship rivals Southampton as well as newly-promoted Premier League duo Burnley and Sheffield United.

What is Sunderland's stance on Amad Diallo?

The Black Cats have made it no secret that they'd be keen to have Diallo back for the 2023/24 campaign but both Mowbray and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have admitted that it will be tough for them to re-sign him given his talent.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo in April, the Sunderland boss said: "If Manchester United sell him, they're going to want to recoup the money they spent. In my mind, the reality is he won't be coming here, unless they decide he is going to be a hell of a player and needs another season on loan and loves it here. That would be ideal!

"It's pretty unlikely, I suggest, but if they feel he genuinely could play in their team down the line they'll want to keep him on board.

"I would suggest they'll try another level, though. You'd think he'd go to the Premier League, or maybe Serie A."

Earlier this month, Speakman shared his view on the situation.

He told The Athletic: "I'm so happy Amad sat in here at the end of the season with me and Tony [Mowbray] and had a vibrant smile on his face

"He loved it. Naturally, that's what we want. Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don't think so. He should be playing in tier one, in England, LaLiga, Bundesliga, wherever. That's the level of player he is.

"The staff here, the players and supporters have helped him get back on that journey and hopefully that will attract more players to want to come to Sunderland."