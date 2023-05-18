Sunderland favourite Amad Diallo is among the Manchester United players to message reported Black Cats target Ethan Galbraith after he confirmed his Old Trafford exit.

The North East club will be playing Championship football again next season after their play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town and focus will soon shift to summer recruitment.

Sunderland in Ethan Galbraith chase

One potential summer target has already been named with Manchester World reporting earlier this month that Sunderland were interested in Galbraith.

The report claims there are four clubs interested in the 21-year-old, who has impressed on loan at Salford City this term, including Black Cats' fierce rivals Newcastle United, fellow Championship club Stoke City, and League One outfit Derby County.

Galbraith is said to be highly thought of at Old Trafford but with other youngsters in front of him in the pecking order, it was confirmed recently that he would be leaving the Red Devils when his contract expires this summer.

Amad Diallo's message to Ethan Galbraith ahead of Man United exit

The Northern Irishman took to Instagram to share the news that he would be leaving Man United after six years at the Premier League giants - having joined from Linfield in 2017.

He thanked "the club, coaching staff & players for helping me become a better player, a better person and for making me feel at home" before adding that he was "excited for what's next".

His Old Trafford teammates flooded to the comments section to send well-wishing messages and among them was Diallo, who knows the 21-year-old from the club's age-group setup.

You'd imagine Diallo will have given Galbraith a shining recommendation of Sunderland given how beneficial his loan spell has been at the club.

There were questions about whether the Ivory Coast international had what it takes to cut it at Man United after his failed move to Rangers last season but his eye-catching season at the Stadium of Light has put them to bed.

There is a clear focus on putting faith in young players on Wearside and that has to appeal to Galbraith, who will want to move somewhere that there is a clear path to the first team.

He may get those opportunities at Stoke or Derby as well but it's hard to see him breaking into Eddie Howe's Newcastle side any time soon.

The central midfielder's focus is currently on helping Salford in the League Two play-offs but once that's done, we should get some news about his future.