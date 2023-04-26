Sunderland will be looking to build upon the impressive victory that they sealed in their recent clash with West Bromwich Albion by securing a positive result in this weekend's showdown with Watford.

The Black Cats climbed into the play-off places as a result of this triumph and will now be determined to extend their season past the 46-game mark next month.

After hosting the Hornets at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland are set to travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End on the final day of the regular campaign.

In order to have the best chance of securing a top-six finish, the Black Cats will need all the players who are available for selection to step up the mark in these two remaining league fixtures.

While the likes of Ross Stewart, Danny Batth, Aji Alese and Corry Evans will all be forced to watch on from the sidelines due to their respective injury issues, Sunderland still have more than enough quality at their disposal to cause problems for Watford and Preston.

Who do these members of Sunderland's squad believe should win the Player of the Season award?

Ahead of Sunderland's upcoming clash with Watford, members of the club's squad have revealed in a video shared by the club's official Twitter account who they believe should win the Player of the Season award.

Abdoullah Ba said: "Amad."

Trai Hume meanwhile suggested that Danny Batth or Jack Clarke should win the award.

As for Anthony Patterson, he said: "For me, I think it's Danny Batth, yeah, I'd say Danny."

Jewison Bennette revealed that he believes that Luke O'Nien should be named as the club's player of the season while Niall Huggins opted to back Batth.

Dan Neil and Edouard Michut both believe Diallo should claim this award.

Lynden Gooch meanwhile said: "Clarkey, you can't argue with it, goals and assists."

Diallo also suggested that Clarke should win.

Luke O'Nien initially had a five-man shortlist before eventually tipping Patterson for the award.

Will Sunderland secure a place in the play-offs next month?

When you consider that a number of different players have been tipped, it will be interesting to see who will end up winning this award.

For now, Sunderland's sole focus will be on claiming a play-off spot alongside the likes of Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

By securing all three points in their meeting with Watford, the Black Cats could potentially move a step closer to their revised target of a top-six finish which would be a fantastic achievement by the club.