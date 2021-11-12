Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Am I dreaming?’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as managerial decision is confirmed

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Championship side Cardiff City have appointed Steve Morison as manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, the club has confirmed this afternoon.

The 38-year-old, who will be assisted by Tom Ramasut and the club’s new first-team coach and former player Mark Hudson, won four points from a possible nine in his opening three games as the Bluebirds’ caretaker boss.

Fighting back from 3-0 down against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium to draw 3-3 in his first game in charge, he was unable to build on this as he suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers just four days later.

But after securing a last-minute winner against Huddersfield Town last weekend, with Kieffer Moore grabbing this vital goal, he has done enough to earn an extended opportunity at the helm and will be tasked with guiding the Welsh outfit away from Championship relegation danger.

Managing to stabilise Cardiff after eight consecutive league defeats under predecessor Mick McCarthy, he has already gone a long way in turning the tide in the Welsh capital and will be looking to continue in the same vein after the international break.

Owner Vincent Tan has set a ‘healthy finish’ in the league this term as Morison’s main objective, also going on to say that a review will be conducted at the end of the campaign to assess the 38-year-old’s performances.

Focusing less on the decision-makers and more on the fans though, how do fans of the second-tier side feel after seeing this news become official?

We take a look at the latest Twitter reaction.


