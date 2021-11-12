‘Am I dreaming?’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as managerial decision is confirmed

Championship side Cardiff City have appointed Steve Morison as manager for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, the club has confirmed this afternoon.

The 38-year-old, who will be assisted by Tom Ramasut and the club’s new first-team coach and former player Mark Hudson, won four points from a possible nine in his opening three games as the Bluebirds’ caretaker boss.

Fighting back from 3-0 down against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium to draw 3-3 in his first game in charge, he was unable to build on this as he suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers just four days later.

But after securing a last-minute winner against Huddersfield Town last weekend, with Kieffer Moore grabbing this vital goal, he has done enough to earn an extended opportunity at the helm and will be tasked with guiding the Welsh outfit away from Championship relegation danger.

Managing to stabilise Cardiff after eight consecutive league defeats under predecessor Mick McCarthy, he has already gone a long way in turning the tide in the Welsh capital and will be looking to continue in the same vein after the international break.

Owner Vincent Tan has set a ‘healthy finish’ in the league this term as Morison’s main objective, also going on to say that a review will be conducted at the end of the campaign to assess the 38-year-old’s performances.

Focusing less on the decision-makers and more on the fans though, how do fans of the second-tier side feel after seeing this news become official?

We take a look at the latest Twitter reaction.

Well, blow me down, Cardiff finally making a sensible decision! If it's true that Mark Hudson has returned as part of the coaching staff then it looks like we're finally moving back in the right direction again! Let's do this! #Bluebirds https://t.co/mlQcTAHctx — Steve Day (@SteveDayWriting) November 12, 2021

Am I dreaming? Someone give me a clip for double check! 🤩 https://t.co/t3DdEulNHk — Kieron (@Kieron_777) November 12, 2021

Glad to finally hear it🙌🏽 Let’s hope the rest of the season is as promising as the last few games with him 💙 https://t.co/Ynzzg1Odb1 — B🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💙 (@bethanyevans_) November 12, 2021

I think it's a good decision by the club. He's made us better to watch, knows the youngsters coming through and is young and hungry. We'll see how it pans out over the coming months but I think the club have got this right. https://t.co/viZJkxMjJ4 — Hussain Rubban🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸 (@dwane_dibley) November 12, 2021

Steve Morison barmy army. Let’s be patient give the guy a chance, Rome wasn’t built in a day https://t.co/GWger2FDrX — Jake Elford (@Jake_Elf24) November 12, 2021

Glad the board have just gone to the end of the season and not done something stupid like giving him a 2 year deal. So good to see Hudson back at Cardiff, could be a really important addition to the backroom staff https://t.co/GqSLpEFTC2 — Dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DanCCFC_) November 12, 2021

Properly chuffed with this, feels like a massive step in the right direction for the club! https://t.co/gWJz6bxVpA — Rich 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@BluebirdRichie) November 12, 2021

Absolutely chuffed to bits with this appointment. What he has done in the space of 3 games is brilliant. He has very good knowledge of the under 23s for future players breaking into the first team squad. He has put smiles on our players faces! #ccfc 💙💙💙 https://t.co/5ELiEcgjOP — matt bass (@mattbas03268166) November 12, 2021