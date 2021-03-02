‘Am I dreaming?’ – Many Millwall fans excited by one man’s inclusion in starting XI v Preston

Gary Rowett has named his Millwall starting XI for the visit of Preston North End this evening and many fans have celebrated the return of Jake Cooper.

The Lions centre-back returns to the side after three weeks out despite previous suggestions he would not be ready for the tie.

Cooper dislocated his shoulder for the second time this season against Birmingham City a few weeks ago but it was revealed last week that he would not require surgery.

It seems the powerful defender is fit enough to reclaim his spot in the starting XI against Preston and he takes the place of Alex Pearce.

He’s not the only change either, with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson coming into the side as part of what looks like a forward three alongside Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett.

19-year-old Billy Mitchell also starts in midfield, with Ben Thompson and Shaun Williams the two players dropping out of the side.

Millwall’s long unbeaten run was ended by Barnsley on the weekend but they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways this evening and stay within reach of the top six.

The return of Cooper certainly seems to have excited fans of the south London club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

