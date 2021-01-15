‘Am I dreaming?’ – Many Derby County fans react to major club announcement

Wayne Rooney has been officially appointed as the new permanent Derby County manager on a long-term contract, the club have confirmed.

Since becoming interim boss following the sacking of Philip Cocu in November, Rooney has only strengthened his case to become the Rams’ full-time manager after losing just twice in his nine matches in the Pride Park dugout, and both of those have come in Derby’s previous three games.

Derby had gone unbeaten in Rooney’s opening six matches until they lost out to Preston North End on Boxing Day, although they responded by trashing Birmingham City three days later.

Prior to him stepping up, the Rams were six points from Championship safety, but their excellent run of form sees them head into Saturday’s crunch clash with Rotherham Untied with only goal difference keeping them inside the bottom-three.

Rooney has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the East Midlands outfit – with his support coaches in Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, all continuing to be part of the former Manchester United attacker’s coaching staff.

It ends more than two months of uncertainty for the Pride Park faithful, who’ve been reacting to the news of Rooney’s appointment on Twitter:

Fantastic news! The form has been so much better since Rooney took interim charge, and now he is our permanent manager we can now move forward on the pitch and hopefully go forwards. IN ROONEY WE TRUST!

COME ON YOU RAMS!!!! — Adam Thompson 💙 (@worksbyadam) January 15, 2021

Some positive Derby news, am I dreaming? — Kyle (@Kyledcfc18) January 15, 2021

Great to have 1 decision made, wasn’t sure at first but you can’t argue he hasn’t done a good job so far. Can you just announce the takeover or call it off it’s left us in limbo….. — Matt Delaney (@MattieD3) January 15, 2021

That there….. IS THE TWEET 🐏🐏🐏 — The Fans Derby County 💙 (@fans_county) January 15, 2021

Fantastic news…love him..been a different team since he's been in charge..Welcome our Gaffer…👍🥰🐑🐑 — Jules Ossie hate snowflakes 🙄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@julesossie) January 15, 2021

TAKEOVER TIME BABYYYYYY — James Mellor (@xJammsterZx) January 15, 2021

inject it — harriet c x (@harriet_dcfc) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney’s Abu Derby County incominggggg — Ryan Downing (@RD_sXTn) January 15, 2021

Does this mean what I think it means…….#dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 🐏 — Harland Sanders (@Walsall_Ram) January 15, 2021