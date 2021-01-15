Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Am I dreaming?’ – Many Derby County fans react to major club announcement

Wayne Rooney has been officially appointed as the new permanent Derby County manager on a long-term contract, the club have confirmed.

Since becoming interim boss following the sacking of Philip Cocu in November, Rooney has only strengthened his case to become the Rams’ full-time manager after losing just twice in his nine matches in the Pride Park dugout, and both of those have come in Derby’s previous three games.

Derby had gone unbeaten in Rooney’s opening six matches until they lost out to Preston North End on Boxing Day, although they responded by trashing Birmingham City three days later.

Prior to him stepping up, the Rams were six points from Championship safety, but their excellent run of form sees them head into Saturday’s crunch clash with Rotherham Untied with only goal difference keeping them inside the bottom-three.

Rooney has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the East Midlands outfit – with his support coaches in Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, all continuing to be part of the former Manchester United attacker’s coaching staff.

It ends more than two months of uncertainty for the Pride Park faithful, who’ve been reacting to the news of Rooney’s appointment on Twitter:


