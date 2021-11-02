‘Am I dreaming?’, ‘Lost his mind’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to bold team selection for Sunderland clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to end a run of four consecutive draws by getting back to winning ways against Sunderland this evening.

📋 Here's how we line-up for #SHWSUN 𝗫𝗜 | Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson, Paterson, Adeniran, Wing, Bannan, Corbeanu, Kamberi, Gregory 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦 | Wildsmith, Hunt, Brown, Dele-Bashiru, Shodipo, Berahino, Sow pic.twitter.com/A67rkTZc4K — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 2, 2021

Darren Moore’s men have had a frustrating start to the campaign, with the Owls currently five points away from the play-off places ahead of tonight’s huge clash.

The manner of the point they got at Cheltenham last time out hugely frustrated the support, who have wanted to see the boss make changes.

And, Moore has done that, with the most notable decision the one to hand Theo Corbeanu a first league start since he joined the club on loan from Wolves, in what appears to be a left wing-back role.

Elsewhere, Lewis Wing and Florian Kamberi have come into the XI as the boss decided to freshen things up for the visit of the Black Cats with a very attack-minded line-up.

It’s fair to say the team news got the fans talking and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

What formation lol — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) November 2, 2021

Am I dreaming???? — ryan (@walker_ryanswfc) November 2, 2021

Release the real line up now — Nathan (@nathan_swfc97) November 2, 2021

Corbeanu 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Olivia Hewitt (@0H2001) November 2, 2021

The plot has been lost — d (@dandyswfc) November 2, 2021

1 centre half 2 fullbacks 3 midfielders 4 attackers. Tonight’s gonna be fun. https://t.co/R0C4zXWbqP — Ben Newton (@bnewton99) November 2, 2021

He has completely and utterly lost his mind https://t.co/a9ChG5GoW0 — 🦉 (@ecp1867) November 2, 2021