Blackpool were relegated back into League One last night.

Stephen Dobbie's side rallied against Millwall, but fell to a 3-2 defeat in the end as their Championship relegation was confirmed.

Blackpool relegated into League One

Tom Bradshaw's early goal was cancelled out by a Jerry Yates penalty, before the Millwall striker restored their lead just before the hour.

Blackpool hit back through Lewis Fiorini on 67 minutes, before Zian Flemming's penalty won Millwall the game.

The result means Blackpool have been relegated into League One after a two-year stay in the Championship.

The Seasiders are three points adrift of safety with one game of the season remaining.

A basic look at the league table has sparked questions on social media about why Blackpool's relegation is already confirmed.

Why have Blackpool been relegated?

Whilst both Reading FC and Huddersfield Town are in Blackpool's sights between now and the end of the season, the fact that the pair meet on the final day of the season means that one of them will record enough points to relegate Blackpool.

These fans pointed that out:

Who will be relegated alongside Blackpool?

There are a number of teams still in the fight for survival, although Wigan Athletic will be relegated today if they fail to beat Reading.

A lot looks set to rest on Huddersfield v Reading on the final day of the season, too, unless the Terriers pick up a healthy numbers of points from their fixtures with Cardiff City and Sheffield United before that.

Cardiff boosted their own survival chances with a huge win against Rotherham United midweek, leaving the Millers and QPR as two other sides at risk of the drop.