Highlights QPR have eased relegation concerns after crucial wins.

Sam Field's contract renewal boosts club morale.

Field's commitment signifies long-term plan for success.

QPR have had a tough season so far, with the club battling against relegation for the majority of the current campaign.

They have spent most of the year in the relegation zone, with Marti Cifuentes struggling while in charge of the London club. A drop down to League One seems a very real possibility, which would be a disaster for the club and all of its supporters.

However, a win over Rotherham United saw them climb out of the bottom three, and three wins in their last five matches have given them a good chance of staying in the division.

They currently sit 20th in the table, although with just a point separating them and Huddersfield Town in the bottom three. With just three points separating 17th and 23rd, it will be a fight until the end for these relegation-threatened sides.

This is good news for the club, who also had the joy of announcing one of their top players was staying at the club.

Sam Field signs a new contract with QPR

Sam Field has been an impressive performer in the QPR midfield this season, and has earned himself a new deal at Loftus Road.

The 25-year-old was announced to have penned a new deal with the club this week, despite reported interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace in January.

Speaking to the club following the announcement, Field revealed that he loves playing for the club, and wants to be part of something big with the R's going forward.

Field said: "I'm really happy to sign a new deal. Everyone knows that I've really enjoyed my time here so far - I love playing for QPR and I want to keep on doing so.

"Playing games is something that means a lot to me and I've played a lot since I joined.

"I know we're not in the situation we want to be currently, but I want to be part of something going forward and I want that to be here."

Belief at QPR in Cifuentes project

The admission by Field will be a huge boost to Cifuentes and QPR in their battle against relegation for the rest of the season.

Uncertainty over his contract will have done nothing to encourage the club earlier in the campaign, with a real possibility that Field could leave the club following relegation to League One.

However, this new deal and the revelation that he wants to be "part of something going forward" shows that the midfielder is planning to be a part of the team long-term.

The R's form has improved in the last few weeks, climbing up the table and out of the relegation zone before a crucial final stretch in the campaign.

Field has been a key part of that. The midfielder is among the top midfielders in the league for interceptions, duels and aerial duels won out of the midfielders in the division, as well as adding two goals and two assists in 34 games to his tally for the campaign.

Having him committing his future to the club will give everyone a huge boost, both in the battle to stay up and in the seasons going forward.

The club can now shift a focus back onto trying to avoid the drop, before building the side to hopefully challenge for promotion in the years to come. It is clear from his comments that Field backs the project at Loftus Road, and his belief will make other players view the club as an attractive prospect going forward.

Manager Cifuentes will relish the backing of the defensive midfielder, and will hope that QPR can build something special with one of their best players committed.