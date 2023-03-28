Despite having played just one full season with the club, Jude Bellingham will always be a name associated with Birmingham City.

Indeed, having come through the youth ranks at the club and excelled in the first team at a very tender age, it quickly became apparent that the young midfielder was destined for big things.

Bellingham's Blues debut came in 2019/20, with a start away at Portsmouth in the EFL Cup, and in doing so, the midfielder became the youngest ever player to feature for the football club.

It wouldn't take long for Bellingham to crack the team and starting XI in the league as well as the cup competitions despite his tender age, and that campaign, he went on to make a total of 44 appearances for the club.

41 of these came in the Championship, where Bellingham chipped in with four goals and two assists.

At the end of that season, some of Europe's biggest clubs came calling, with a move to German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund eventually coming to fruition.

Birmingham City duly retired the number 22 shirt worn by Bellingham that season, which seemed a surprise at the time, but given what he has gone on to achieve, you can understand why they did it.

Bellingham starred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Credit: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Since moving to Dortmund, Bellingham has excelled at the German club, racking up a total of 124 first team appearances for the club to date.

During those matches, he has netted 20 goals and turned provider on 24 occasions with 24 assists.

Not only that, though, but Bellingham has gone on to become a star for England and is undoubtedly one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's teamsheet these days.

He was excellent at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and recently earned his 23rd and 24th caps for the Three Lions in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Interestingly, old footage of Bellingham at Birmingham City has emerged on social media in the last day or so - his last interview as a Blues player in fact.

You can just tell how difficult it is for him knowing he has played his last game for his boyhood club and as such, it's been spread far and wide with Birmingham City supporters.

Below, we've gathered some of the best Twitter responses: