“Always welcome in Barnsley” – Barnsley fan pundit gives verdict over potential managerial appointment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are in a familiar position this summer, with the side having to find another new head coach before they can prepare for next campaign.

The Tykes went through two managers over the course of their Championship season but neither were the right fit for the Tykes, as both were ultimately relieved of their duties. It also led to the side heading back down to League One, which is where they will play their football in the next campaign.

The side now have a job on their hands to evaluate another set of candidates and make the right appointment at Oakwell so that they can go and push for promotion again in 2022/23. There have been a few names that have been linked so far but one familiar name that has emerged as a contender is that of Daniel Stendel.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Barnsley fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Barnsley founded? 1885 1887 1889 1891

The boss helped Barnsley to climb out of League One and left the club with many fans disappointed to see him leave. His record of 1.70 points per match was also a solid return and has been one of the best in his career.

After some failed stints with Hearts and AS Nancy though, he appears to be back on the radar of the League One side and could join them in a similar position to when he first arrived.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that he is one of a few names to have been spoken to about the vacant job – and that means a potential return might actually be on the cards.

Now, Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has revealed he would love to see the manager take the reins at Oakwell again and that he and the rest of the club’s fanbase would likely welcome him back with open arms if he was to be given the role.

Speaking about the potential appointment then, he said:”Daniel Stendel is always welcome in Barnsley, I’m sure any Barnsley fan would be happy to welcome him back to buy him a pint!

“He just got Barnsley, he got us as a town, he got us as a football club, he got us as a fanbase. He loved hanging out with us as fans, he came to The Garrison multiple times for a pint, and it was just such an incredible season getting promoted from League One back to the Championship under him as the head coach.

“In terms of him being the head coach again, my concern would be that sometimes we see it where a coach does really well for a team, leaves, and then comes for a second stint and it just doesn’t work out. I’m just concerned that this could be another case of that if he was to be appointed again. I’m not saying it would be, he obviously knows League One, he obviously got us promoted out of League One before so he’s a massive step-up in terms of appointing a coach when you look at the last two coaches we’ve had whose records have obviously been very poor and led to us being relegated last season.

“So yes, he would be a very positive and welcome appointment if he does get the job. For me personally, I stillwould prefer Neil Warnock or ideally Michael Duff, I feel Michael Duff would probably just be my preference but there’s not much in it between the three of them. All three I would be very happy and would feel the board have made a good appointment if any three of Daniel Stendel, Michael Duff or Neil Warnock are appointed.”

The Verdict

Daniel Stendel could be a good move from Barnsley and they certainly know that he would be the right fit for the role considering his prior experience at Oakwell.

He might have had a shaky time as a manager since he left the Tykes – his time with Hearts and AS Nancy didn’t pull up too many trees – but it could be a case of wrong manager for the club or wrong manager at the wrong time. He might not have been the right fit for either of those teams – but Barnsley know that he can be the right man for the job with them.

Considering he is also looking for work, it makes him an ideal candidate. The club wouldn’t have to be looking at paying compensation to bring him in, as they potentially would with another target currently at another team, and they know he can get them out of the third tier as he has done it before.

Duff looks one of the brightest managers around right now so could be a good alternative but for someone who could bring the feelgood factor back to Oakwell, they should look no further than Stendel.