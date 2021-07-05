‘Always the same’, ‘Disappointed to read this’ – Many Millwall fans react to recent transfer update

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are targeting one more signing this summer.

The Lions have already been busy during the current transfer window, with the likes of Benik Afobe, Scott Malone, George Saville, George Long and Daniel Ballard all arriving from Stoke City, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Arsenal respectively.

Now it appears that a move for one more player could be in the pipeline for Gary Rowett as he looks to formulate his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, whilst some of the existing team could well head out on loan.

Naturally the news of this transfer update didn’t take long to reach the Millwall faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter in hand earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Really we lost Zahore, Woods, Williams, Fielding, Parrot, Ferguson and have replaced them by bringing it 4 players, Unless he believes in our youth we are rather short. — Dave (@Snowflake198) July 5, 2021

All makes sense as dont forget wages involved for Sav & Afobe! Some obvious names may depart but let’s just hope not Jed now. — BL10 CBL (@BL10CBL) July 5, 2021

So are we longer in for Delap or does that rely on Bodvarson leaving — Lucas McGregor (@Lucas_McGregor) July 5, 2021

We only play one up top anyway with Jed and Benno supporting

With the midfielders we’ve now got that shouldn’t be too bad!

Assuming Afobe will be starting we will have Smith, Bradshaw, Olaofe all waiting on the bench and hopefully Abdulmalik too if he decides to stay — Tony (@tonyFTgentleman) July 5, 2021

Always the same. Start of the window we're bringing in 2 new faces up front… few weeks later after signing one forward "I think we're done for now" — Karl (@Karl38839627) July 5, 2021

1 more striker and I reckon we’re good to go — The monk (@Themonk96239825) July 5, 2021

Great window — DM (@DMLions) July 5, 2021

Disappointed to read this. Certainly thing we could have done with 1 or 2 more, especially if some leave. https://t.co/7j0MB6gXXX — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) July 5, 2021