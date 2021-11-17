‘Always sad’ – Millwall boss Gary Rowett speaks out about managerial departure

Millwall are gearing up for a crunch clash against Middlesbrough this weekend, with Gary Rowett’s side flying high near the top end of the Championship table.

The threat of Boro will be an unknown one for now though, with the club likely to look brand new after swapping managers from Neil Warnock to Chris Wilder – and Gary Rowett has told the Hartlepool Mail that he was ‘sad’ about the departure of Warnock fromthe club.

Wilder did a superb job in taking Sheffield United up to the Premier League and this marks his first return to management since leaving the Blades – and it makes Boro somewhat of an unknown quantity for now.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Millwall players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Nadjim Abdou FC Martigues RC Lens Lyon Paris FC

Neil Warnock though didn’t do a bad job by any means during his time at the Riverside Stadium. The club are currently closer to the play-offs than they are the drop zone and are only narrowly out of the top half of the table.

However, Warnock decided to call it quits at Middlesbrough and the club are now going in a new direction under Wilder.

Ahead of the game between the two sides this weekend though, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has had his say about Neil Warnock and admitted that he ‘really likes’ the former Boro boss. Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, he said: “I really like Neil. You’re always sad to see someone leave any club, but particularly someone who has done so well.

““Neil Warnock is the type of person who is always there to offer a bit of advice. Sometimes you want it and sometimes you don’t – but he’ll offer it anyway.”

Gary Rowett then may be sad not to see Warnock as his counterpart in the dugout this weekend but he’ll need to be at the top of his game to beat a side that is now led by Chris Wilder.

The Verdict

Neil Warnock has achieved so much in football, so it is certainly sad to see him not involved in Championship football on a week-by-week basis anymore. We may see him in management again or we may not but either way, you cannot understate the amount he has done in the game.

Chris Wilder though is an interesting appointment for Boro. It will certainly bring a level of expectation to the club now – and they’ll want to get off to a flying start at the weekend against Millwall.