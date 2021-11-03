‘Always’ – Many Luton Town fans spot recurring theme with individual after Middlesbrough win

Heading into the break a goal down and second-best, Luton Town put in an excellent second 45 minutes to secure a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough and take all three points.

It was a special day for Boro manager Neil Warnock, who broke the record for the most professional games managed, taking his total to 1602.

Andraz Sporar teed up Josh Coburn to tap in an opener in the 15th minute, with The Hatters struggling to get going.

In the 57th minute, captain Sonny Bradley nodded home an equaliser when he was left unmarked from a James Bree corner.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Luton Town academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did Daryl Murphy ever play in the Premier League? Yes No

Elijah Adebayo then found the back of the net three minutes later, before Harry Cornick capitalised on Marcus Tavernier’s error to secure the victory in Bedfordshire.

The win has pushed Luton back into the Championship’s top-six, but that is likely to be temporary as there are more second-tier fixtures on tonight.

Luton are now unbeaten in their last six games at Kenilworth Road, with their sole defeat on home soil coming in the form of a 5-0 thrashing against Birmingham City in August.

After he was taken off at half time against Preston North End for not meeting his usual standards, Bradley responded excellently well, with a dominant performance in defence, and by scoring his first of the season too – on Sky Sports… again.

Bradley proved that he could operate as a left-sided centre-back and as the central player of a back three last night, giving Luton flexibility when required.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans reacted on Twitter to Bradley’s performance and goal last night…

HE ONLY SCORES ON SKY SPORTSSSSSS https://t.co/78skbjxDuv — SammyDoDa (@SammyDoDa_) November 2, 2021

The Son always shines on TV https://t.co/jnAn63crv8 — Tony Reid (@DonnyLebowski) November 2, 2021

The Sonny always shines on TV — Michael Creamer (@dicreamio) November 2, 2021

Sonny on TV = goal. Second half they looked shell shocked. Thought a quick fourth might also come. — Mike Doney (@mikedoney) November 3, 2021

Fantastic 5 minute spell bring on Stoke special Mention to Danny Hylton he's still got it 🧡 plus Ray would be so proud of Sonny tonight #COYH ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EHJFQZPx5S — Callum (@callumLtfc) November 2, 2021

I can’t wait to see Sonny Bradley lifting the championship trophy above his head the end of the season — adam buckingham (@mr__buckingham) November 2, 2021