‘Always liked Brentford’ – Some Leeds United fans react as promotion rivals defeated

Some Leeds United fans have reacted to Emiliano Marcondes’ 91st minute strike for Brentford against Fulham which ensured a 2-0 defeat for the latter.

After a break since early March due to the situation, the Championship season got back underway on Saturday with Brentford and Fulham playing out what would prove to be a key game in the hunt for an automatic promotion place.

Scott Parker’s home side sat third place in the league table prior to kick-off, knowing that a victory would see them close the gap on both second placed West Bromwich Albion and league leaders Leeds United.

Bobby Decordova-Reid almost handed the Cottagers the lead but the striker saw his effort cannon back off the woodwork during the first half.

The second half saw the visitors become slightly more attacking and the opening goal of the game would go to them as Said Benrahma netted his 11th league goal of the season.

The Algerian forward has been in excellent form this term and his opener would setup a superb end to the game for the Bees, who made it 2-0 late on thanks to a goal from Emiliano Marcondes.

Following the game, a number of Leeds fans took to Brentford’s official twitter account to share their reaction and thank their Championship rivals for the win.

What a club Brentford are — Lewis Stant (@_LewisStant) June 20, 2020

Always liked Brentford — Jack 💙🤍💛 (@JackYorks) June 20, 2020

To the Brentford players, Staff and both of your fans, thank you. — Danny Priestley (@DannyPriestley) June 20, 2020

GET IN Brentford don’t get carried away play offs is good for you 😂😂 — Luke Bishop (@lufc_bishop) June 20, 2020

Magic — Steven Ward (@SWard1975) June 20, 2020

I almost forgive you for making Hernandez cry… — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) June 20, 2020