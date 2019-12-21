‘Always happy to be proved wrong’ – Loads of Fulham fans react to impressive victory over Leeds

Fulham ensured their three-game losing streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon as they sealed an impressive 2-1 win over Championship promotion contenders Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side raced into an early lead courtesy of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty before being pegged back by Patrick Bamford’s equaliser, but the West London outfit then re-took the lead when Josh Onomah fired home the winner.

Prior to this afternoon’s clash, it had looked as though Fulham were at risk of sliding down the Championship table given their run of results, but this success certainly eased these concerns heading into a busy period of matches over Christmas.

The Cottagers are now up to third in the Championship table as they closed the gap on Leeds in second placed, but the London side are still nine points behind Bielsa’s side at the midway point in the second-tier season.

Fulham took to Twitter to share news of their victory on Saturday:

Plenty of Fulham fans responded to the result with much positivity given the league position of their opponents, while others praised Parker given the criticism he has received from some quarters in recent weeks.

Here are some of the responses…

Weird, we dominate posession and lose. 35% possession, we win. — David (@sloVespa) December 21, 2019

People still calling for Parker’s head? 👀 — The Unfortunsate Start… (@FaggKeith) December 21, 2019

Get in there 💪💪 — Louis (@KanwalLouis) December 21, 2019

Get in 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — Lee Adams (@matchwornshirt1) December 21, 2019

Parker statue immediately — Nathan Durrant (@durrant_nathan) December 21, 2019

Always happy to be proved wrong keep going Josh — Craig Mini (@CraigMini3) December 21, 2019

Automatic promotion here we come 😉 — Simon Green (@simonsworkemail) December 21, 2019

Great result!!!!! — Hawke (@LadyHawke_65) December 21, 2019