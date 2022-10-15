“Always going to work hard”- Norwich City fan pundit delivers verdict over underrated Canaries player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are finding their feet again in the Championship and are looking to try and push on and get straight back to the Premier League.

As with any team that drops down a division, new talent will have to emerge to give the club a boost after the humiliation of being dumped down a league. Some dependable players will fade into the background and others will find themselves down the pecking order.

Names that have also been confined to the bench in the past will now thrive with their opportunity to impress in the second tier and will take it with both hands. Some names just continually fly under the radar too, always putting in a good shift but not always getting the credit they deserve for the role they play in a team.

When it comes to Norwich, it appears that honour – of someone who hasn’t faded away and remains a key player in the team, whilst also being underrated by some members of the fanbase – falls to 30-year-old Kenny McLean.

The midfielder has been with the side for five seasons now and has seen two Championship title wins. He’s also played in nearly 150 games and despite playing in over 30 games a season for the last four campaigns, there are still some supporters who don’t rate the player.

Now, Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes has revealed it is McLean who goes under the radar and regularly ‘gives everything’ despite perhaps not being top flight quality.

Asked to identify his side’s most underrated player, he said: “I’d say the most underrated player in our squad is [Kenny] McClean.

“Every season, we try to replace him with another midfielder but it never works out, he’s always playing, he’s always around and we always win games when we’re in this league.

“He’s probably not Premier League quality but he’s always going to work hard, he gives everything. He’s also better than a lot of Norwich fans give him credit for.

“Yes, he does give the ball away, but he makes up for it with everything else in his game and he’s positive and he drives the team forward and he works hard and he’s passionate. Fans seem to forget all of these other things because they don’t like him.”

The Verdict

Kenny McLean certainly fits the bill of the kind of player that doesn’t always stand out in a team but his work is pivotal to the positive performances.

Other names in the team might take the headlines but it is his work in midfield that arguably keeps the Canaries ticking over and playing to the high standard that they can. He doesn’t always bag the goals or the assists but without his graft in the centre, the other members of the team wouldn’t perhaps be allowed to be as creative as they are.

It’s worrying that Downes says they are struggling to replace him. They should get plenty of seasons out of him yet, with the player only just being 30-years-old, but if they end up back in the Premier League, what do they do then? He’s admitted McLean is perhaps not top flight quality, so perhaps isn’t at the standard required if they were promoted.

McLean though is a key member of the side for now and he will continue to be so going forward for them this campaign.