“Always going to be tempting” – Matheus Pereira reveals stance on future West Brom return: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira has claimed he’d be keen to return to the Championship club in the future.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the Brazilian hinted he wanted to return at some point soon.

I still have three years in Saudi , me and my wife enjoy there.. soon we want come back! I love u guys 💙 — Matheus Pereira (@MatheusPereira) November 2, 2022

So, should Albion look to bring Pereira back to The Hawthorns?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

It would be an interesting one.

Pereira obviously proved a hit at the club when he was there and if he does indeed mean it when he says he enjoyed his time there then the door can never be fully closed.

He would certainly add to the great options West Brom have going forwards but I do feel, at the same time, they have more than enough in their side to be far higher up the table than they are.

Carlos Corberan has a squad available to him that can challenge for the top six at the very least, and that is without them needing Pereira.

He always had a touch of class and flair about him, though, and few Baggies fans would ever be disappointed if he returned but, for me, it’s probably one that is nice to think about but is unlikely to happen in reality.

Ned Holmes

Given the success Matheus Pereira had at The Hawthorns, it’s always going to be tempting for Albion to re-sign him if the player is keen but this might be one to avoid for the time being.

In the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace, Carlos Corberan has midfielders that are able to unpick Championship defences and produce moments of magic.

Re-signing Pereira likely won’t be cheap and you’d imagine that Corberan would prefer to invest those funds elsewhere as he looks to shape the squad in future windows.

If the timings worked out well and Albion were preparing for a season back in the Premier League then it’s certainly something that could be considered.

That’s a lot of ifs though.

Sam Rourke

I’m sure Baggies fans would love to see the skilful Brazilian return to the Hawthorns, however I don’t see it happening.

Right now, West Brom have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their finances and simply don’t have the money to prize Pereira back to the Midlands.

He’s a talismanic figure though and has been one of West Brom’s standout stars from recent years but the Baggies are in a different position both in-terms of on the pitch and off of it, so a reunion would be extremely unlikely in the immediate future.

Carlos Corberan will have his own plans for the future of West Brom and I just can’t see a member of the old guard in Pereira fitting into his vision.